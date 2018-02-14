Braves' Grant Dayton: Placed on disabled list
Dayton (elbow) was put on the 60-day DL on Wednesday.
In an expected move, the club transferred Dayton to the disabled list as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery he underwent in late August. The Braves signed catcher Chris Stewart to a one-year contract in a corresponding move. It's expected that Dayton will miss the entire 2018 season.
More News
-
Braves' Grant Dayton: Claimed off waivers by Atlanta•
-
Dodgers' Grant Dayton: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Dodgers' Grant Dayton: Undergoes Tommy John surgery•
-
Dodgers' Grant Dayton: Needs Tommy John surgery•
-
Dodgers' Grant Dayton: Getting second opinion on elbow•
-
Dodgers' Grant Dayton: Suffers setback•
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Starling Marte, Kyle Hendricks...
-
10-team 5x5 Rotisserie mock draft
Scott White and company take a walk on the shallower side in their latest mock draft, dividing...
-
Pivoting from big names to upside
Don't be blinded by names and reputations on Draft Day. Chris Towers highlights 10 prime e...
-
Regression Candidates: Hitters
Heath Cummings highlights some unsustainable performances from 2017, and tells you what you...
-
Ranking Twins' Fantasy assets
The Twins made a surprise appearance in the postseason in 2017, but they still have a lot of...
-
Ranking Tigers' Fantasy assets
The Detroit Tigers are entering a rebuild, with prospects on the way that could help in 20...