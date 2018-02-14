Play

Dayton (elbow) was put on the 60-day DL on Wednesday.

In an expected move, the club transferred Dayton to the disabled list as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery he underwent in late August. The Braves signed catcher Chris Stewart to a one-year contract in a corresponding move. It's expected that Dayton will miss the entire 2018 season.

