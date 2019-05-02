Braves' Johan Camargo: Playing time picks up
Camargo will start at third base and bat sixth Thursday against the Padres.
He'll stick in the lineup for the third straight contest and the seventh time in eight games. Camargo's ability to play multiple infield and outfield positions has helped him pick up steady playing time despite the lack of an everyday role at any spot, but his path to regular action at third base could come to an end soon with Josh Donaldson (calf) expected to rejoin the starting nine this weekend in Miami.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners and losers
A handful of aces had less than dominating days, especially Corey Kluber. But here are some...
-
Prospects: Are Robert, Mize close?
Two of the minors' hottest performers to open the season just made the move up to Double-A,...
-
Little recourse for Kluber injury
Corey Kluber has a fractured forearm, and the loss is felt throughout the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...
-
Rankings Update: Risers and Fallers
A lot has changed in the first month of the season. Here's who Scott White and Heath Cummings...