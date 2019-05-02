Camargo will start at third base and bat sixth Thursday against the Padres.

He'll stick in the lineup for the third straight contest and the seventh time in eight games. Camargo's ability to play multiple infield and outfield positions has helped him pick up steady playing time despite the lack of an everyday role at any spot, but his path to regular action at third base could come to an end soon with Josh Donaldson (calf) expected to rejoin the starting nine this weekend in Miami.