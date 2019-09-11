Camargo went 2-for-3 with a walk, double, solo home run and two runs scored Tuesday against the Phillies.

Camargo led off the second inning with a double, but was ultimately stranded at third base. He took matters into his own hands to lead off the eighth inning with a solo home run, his seventh homer of the season. However, Tuesday marked Camargo's first start since Aug. 15, and his .234/.280/.385 line in 97 games is nothing noteworthy.