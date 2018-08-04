Camargo went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-1 win over the Mets.

The switch hitter has been surging since the All-Star break, slashing .311/.354/.667 in 12 games with four doubles, four homers and 10 RBI. Camargo has traded some batting average for power in his second MLB campaign, but an improved walk rate has made him a more valuable offensive player overall. Austin Riley remains the Braves' third baseman of the future, but Camargo is proving to be more than just a stopgap.

