Williams got the start at third base Thursday and went 0-for-2 in a win over the Cubs.

Zack Short has seen the bulk of the playing time at the hot corner while Austin Riley (side) has been on the shelf, but Williams got his first start of the season at any position Thursday, although he didn't do much with the opportunity. The 27-year-old utility player has only two other plate appearances on the season, and he's still looking for his first hit of 2024.