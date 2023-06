Davis was released by the Tigers on Friday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Davis failed to make the Opening Day roster in April and will now look for a new squad after he struggled to a .178 average with five homers, 14 RBI, 15 runs and a stolen base over 135 at-bats in 43 games with Triple-A Toledo this year. In a corresponding move, infielder Johan Camargo signed a minor-league contract with Detroit on Friday.