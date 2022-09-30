Davis was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Friday.
Davis has yet to play in a major league game in his career, but he has enjoyed a solid season in Triple-A this season. He holds a .235/.340/.423 slash line alongside 20 home runs and 72 RBI. He will likely serve as a depth piece for the Tigers for the rest of the season with Willi Castro (hamstring) moving to the 10-day injured list, ending his campaign.
