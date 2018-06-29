Thames went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Thursday against the Reds.

Thames pulled an Amir Garrett offering out to right field in the seventh inning to put the Brewers up 5-4. The three-run shot was his 10th home run of the season and third since returning from his thumb injury on June 12. He should continue to see regular playing time with the demotion of Domingo Santana and injury to Lorenzo Cain (groin), though he has only 13 at-bats against left-handed pitchers on the season.

