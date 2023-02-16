Thames announced his retirement from professional baseball on Wednesday.
Thames did so in his personal Instagram page, writing: "The day has finally come. In the year of our lord, twenty, twenty-three...HE GONE! I've been so blessed over these last 14 years to call baseball my job." The now-36-year-old slugger played for the Blue Jays, Mariners, Brewers and Nationals over parts of six major-league seasons and posted a career .792 OPS with 96 home runs in 605 games. He'll also go down as a power-hitting legend in Korea and Japan.