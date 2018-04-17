Thames (groin) will be considered day-to-day moving forward as it was determined Monday that he'll avoid the disabled list, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

This comes as a relief to an injury-ridden Brewers squad, who just lost Manny Pina (calf) to the 10-day disabled list. After a positive medical evaluation, Thames figures to return to the lineup within the next few days.