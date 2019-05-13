Brewers' Travis Shaw: Back in starting lineup

Shaw is back in the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

Shaw did not start the last three games with southpaws starting all three and the Brewers trying to shake Shaw out of his season-long slump, but he will be back in there Monday against Aaron Nola and co. Shaw will man the hot corner and hit sixth in the Brewers' batting order.

