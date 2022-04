Shaw started at first base and went 0-for-3 in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Tigers.

Shaw slotted in for Bobby Dalbec with right-hander Matt Manning on the bump for Detroit. The lefty-hitting Shaw is not in a strict platoon with Dalbec, who started twice against righties in the season-opening series against the Yankees, but when Shaw does get into the lineup, it will be against a righty.