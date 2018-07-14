Brewers' Travis Shaw: Slugs homer Friday

Shaw went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to Pittsburgh.

Shaw delivered a home run in the seventh inning to bring the Brewers within three. Although Milwaukee has dropped five of their last six games, Shaw has been heating up at the plate, recording a base knock in eight of his last 10 matchups. He's smacked 17 homers and driven in 54 runs through 88 games, but his .241 batting average has been uncharacteristically low after hitting .273 in 2017.

