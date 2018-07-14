Brewers' Travis Shaw: Slugs homer Friday
Shaw went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to Pittsburgh.
Shaw delivered a home run in the seventh inning to bring the Brewers within three. Although Milwaukee has dropped five of their last six games, Shaw has been heating up at the plate, recording a base knock in eight of his last 10 matchups. He's smacked 17 homers and driven in 54 runs through 88 games, but his .241 batting average has been uncharacteristically low after hitting .273 in 2017.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...