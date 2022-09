High-A Peoria activated Bedell (elbow) from its 7-day injured list Monday and assigned him to the Cardinals' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate.

Bedell, who underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2021, made his season debut in the FCL on Aug. 12. Before being officially activated from the IL, Bedell proceeded to make six appearances between the rookie-ball club and Single-A Palm Beach, accruing a 3.18 ERA and 11 strikeouts over 5.2 innings.