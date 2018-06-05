Cardinals' Steven Gingery: Snapped up by Cardinals

The Cardinals have selected Gingery with the 123rd overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Gingery slipped a bit down draft boards without a lot of upside left in his development, but his high floor makes him a potential bargain for the Cardinals in the fourth round. Gingery doesn't throw very hard, but according to MLB.com, his changeup "might be the best" in the entire draft. Gingery figures to open his professional career as a starter, but if that doesn't work out, his change piece could still help him make it all the way in a relief role.