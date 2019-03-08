Charlie Furbush: Hangs it up
Furbush announced his retirement from baseball Thursday, Glenn Jordan of the Press Herald reports.
Furbush has been out of baseball since the 2016 season when he appeared in six games for Triple-A Tacoma. He spent five years in the major leagues across stops in Detroit and Seattle and will finish with a career 3.97 ERA along with 268 punchouts across 260.2 frames.
