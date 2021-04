Maples struck out four batters Wednesday against the Brewers and now has 11 through six innings this season.

Maples also has six walks across those six innings of work, and free passes have always been a concern with the righty. The Cubs seem to like using him for multiple innings, as he's pitched exactly two innings on three occasions, and he's done well to allow just a single earned run. However, Maples is unlikely to take on a more prominent bullpen role if he keeps struggling with walks.