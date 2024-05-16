Wiggins (elbow) struck out two and allowed one earned run on one hit and one walk over 1.2 innings in his season debut Friday for the Cubs' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate.

The No. 68 overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft, Wiggins didn't pitch last summer while he completed his recovery from Tommy John surgery, a procedure he had earlier in the year. Wiggins was fully cleared ahead of the start of the Arizona Complex League season and tossed 33 pitches Friday in his professional debut. The Cubs will likely be cautious with the 22-year-old right-hander's workload this season coming off a major surgery, but he should report to Single-A Myrtle Beach or High-A South Bend after making another appearance or two in rookie ball.