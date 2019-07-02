Cubs' Kevin Made: Signs with Cubs for seven figures

Made agreed to a $1.7 million deal with the Cubs, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

Made is a 6-foot-1, 160-pound shortstop out of Venezuela. He has a bit of a hitch in his swing, but has good bat speed and has already shown an ability to hit for power in games. Made is still developing physically, so while he is an average runner now, there is a chance he could improve that grade in the coming years. There are no questions about his ability to stick at shortstop, so if he hits, there will be a lot to like from a fantasy perspective.

