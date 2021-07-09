Matsuzaka retired from professional baseball Wednesday, KYODO News reports.
Matsuzaka retired after 23 years in professional baseball due to struggles to recover from a cervical spine surgery. He most recently pitched for the Seibu Lions in the Pacific League and was also a member of the Red Sox and Mets during an eight-year MLB career. Matsuzaka totaled an impressive 170 wins as a professional and also won a World Series with Boston in 2007.
