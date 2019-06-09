Diamondbacks' Alex Avila: Launches homer
Avila went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Blue Jays.
Avila launched his first home run since coming off the injured list May 11, a stretch of 16 games without going yard. Carson Kelly has emerged as the primary catcher for the Diamondbacks, but Avila is settling in as Zack Grienke's catcher; he's caught all three starts by the Arizona ace since the team designated John Ryan Murphy.
