Diamondbacks' Blake Swihart: Joining team Monday

Swihart is scheduled to join the Diamondbacks in Pittsburgh on Monday for the start of their four-game series with the Pirates, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

The Diamondbacks acquired Swihart from the Red Sox back on Friday, but the 27-year-old was given the weekend off to get his affairs in order back in Boston before joining the new organization. Swihart's arrival gives Arizona four players on the active roster with MLB catching experience, but manager Torey Lovullo suggested Swihart won't be used behind the plate during his time with the Diamondbacks. Instead, the athletic switch-hitter will fill a utility role, with his ability to play multiple infield and outfield spots likely affording him at least a couple starts per week.