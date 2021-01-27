Swihart signed a minor-league deal with the Nationals as a non-roster invitee Wednesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Swihart was let go by the Rangers in late August after dealing with a sore thumb early in the season. He was unable to find another roster spot during the 2020 season but will now compete for a backup catcher role with the Nationals during spring training. The 28-year-old last appeared in the big leagues with the Diamondbacks and Red Sox in 2019, hitting .163 with four home runs, 13 RBI and 36 strikeouts over 99 plate appearances.

More News