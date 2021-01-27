Swihart signed a minor-league deal with the Nationals as a non-roster invitee Wednesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Swihart was let go by the Rangers in late August after dealing with a sore thumb early in the season. He was unable to find another roster spot during the 2020 season but will now compete for a backup catcher role with the Nationals during spring training. The 28-year-old last appeared in the big leagues with the Diamondbacks and Red Sox in 2019, hitting .163 with four home runs, 13 RBI and 36 strikeouts over 99 plate appearances.