Rangers' Blake Swihart: Pulled due to illness
Swihart left Wednesday's game after two innings because he was feeling ill, Dave Sessions of MLB.com reports.
Swihart was replaced by Tim Federowicz behind the plate. The Rangers are getting a look at Swihart behind the dish early in camp, while both Robinson Chirinos (hamstring) and Jose Trevino (finger) deal with injuries. The catching chores are expected to be filled by Chirinos and Trevino, but Swihart's a switch hitter that can play first base and outfield. That versatility off the bench could give him a leg up for the 26th man role.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.
-
Fantasy baseball busts, picks, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
A giant gap has formed in the middle of the starting pitcher tiers.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
The first five picks in most every draft will be outfielders, and the position is deep throughout.
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base offers incredible depth from top to bottom.
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
The most star-studded position in Fantasy Baseball may well be shortstop.