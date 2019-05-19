Diamondbacks' Blake Swihart: Late lineup addition
Swihart will start in left field and bat seventh Saturday against the Giants.
Swihart was originally absent from the lineup, but grabs the start in the outfield with David Peralta (shoulder) a late scratch. Swihart is slashing .182/.250/.455 with three home runs and 16 strikeouts in 33 at-bats since joining the Diamondbacks.
