Dyson exited the Diamondbacks' 8-4 loss to the Cardinals on Wednesday with right groin discomfort, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.

Dyson started in center field for a resting A.J. Pollock, going 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored before exiting with the injury midway through the top of the seventh inning. The Diamondbacks should have an update on Dyson prior to Thursday's series opener with the Padres, but even if the groin discomfort proves to be a non-issue, it may be a few days before he draws another start. Pollock is expected to serve in an everyday role moving forward after returning earlier this week from an extended stint on the disabled list.