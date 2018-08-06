Dyson (groin) has been able to complete hitting and throwing drills during his rehab, but has yet to do any serious running, the Associated Press reports.

Dyson is doing his best to keep himself conditioned while he recovers from a right groin strain, but his lack of running in the outfield or on the basepaths since being placed on the 10-day disabled list July 5 suggests a return to the Diamondbacks isn't imminent. Once Dyson completes a minor-league rehab assignment and proves he's healthy, he'll likely see only limited action for the big club as a reserve outfielder.