Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Still not running
Dyson (groin) has been able to complete hitting and throwing drills during his rehab, but has yet to do any serious running, the Associated Press reports.
Dyson is doing his best to keep himself conditioned while he recovers from a right groin strain, but his lack of running in the outfield or on the basepaths since being placed on the 10-day disabled list July 5 suggests a return to the Diamondbacks isn't imminent. Once Dyson completes a minor-league rehab assignment and proves he's healthy, he'll likely see only limited action for the big club as a reserve outfielder.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Not yet running bases•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Resting until after break•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Placed on DL•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Dealing with groin injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Headed for backup outfield role•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Fills box score•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...