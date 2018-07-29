Jay went 3-for-6 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Padres.

Jay's big blow came in the eighth inning -- the eventual game-winning hit -- when he doubled to right field to drive in two runs. It was only his third extra-base hit of July, during which he has barely managed to keep his average above the Mendoza Line. With Steven Souza returning from the disabled list, Jay has lost playing time and that is likely to remain the case, especially if he continues to hit poorly.