Jay had his contract selected by the Angels on Tuesday and is starting in left field at Kansas City.

The 36-year-old joins the big-league club while Juan Lagares (calf) moves to the injured list, and a spot in Tuesday's starting nine opened up when Justin Upton was scratched with back stiffness. Jay should have plenty of opportunities as the Angels are hurting for outfielders with Dexter Fowler (knee) also lost for the season.