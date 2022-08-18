site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: diamondbacks-paul-fry-dfad-by-arizona | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Diamondbacks' Paul Fry: DFA'd by Arizona
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 17, 2022
at
8:17 pm ET
•
1 min read
Fry was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
Fry was demoted to Triple-A in early June and has now lost his spot on the 40-man roster. The 30-year-old has appeared in 13 games between Baltimore and Arizona this year and has a 6.23 ERA across 13 innings.
More News
06/03/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
06/01/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
05/19/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
05/14/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
05/12/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
05/12/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read