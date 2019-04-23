Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Struggles with control

Godley allowed four runs on seven hits with four walks and two strikeouts across four innings in a no-decision against the Pirates on Monday.

The Diamondbacks got their starter off the hook, scoring 11 runs in the seventh and eighth, but Godley didn't pitch all that well. While he did take a step in the right direction with keeping the ball in the park Monday, his four walks were a season high, and he now has 14 walks versus 22 strikeouts in five outings. He is also 1-1 with a 6.67 ERA and 1.59 WHIP in 27 innings. His next scheduled start is Saturday at home against the Cubs.