Godley signed a contract Tuesday with the Gastonia Honey Hunters of the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.
After the Reds released him from his minor-league deal in late May, Godley was unable to find another opportunity in affiliated ball, so he'll head to the independent ranks to continue his downward-trending career. Since turning in a 3.55 ERA over 155 innings with the Diamondbacks in 2017, Godley has spent time in six organizations while logging a 5.57 ERA across 302.1 innings in the majors over parts of the past five years.