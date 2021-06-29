site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Zack Godley: Lands with Cleveland
Godley joined Cleveland on a minor-league deal Tuesday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Godley has allowed six earned runs in 3.1 innings this season and owns a 6.75 ERA over the last three years. He'll head to Triple-A Columbus for now.
