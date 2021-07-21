site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dodgers-andy-burns-dfad-by-dodgers | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Dodgers' Andy Burns: DFA'd by Dodgers
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Burns was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Tuesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Burnes has been at Triple-A Oklahoma City since June 23 and has now lost his spot on the 40-man roster. The 30-year-old should remain at Triple-A if he goes through waivers unclaimed.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read