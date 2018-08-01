Lux was promoted to Double-A Tulsa on Wednesday

Lux hit a strong .324/.396/.520 with 11 homers and 11 steals in 88 games for High-A Rancho Cucamonga to earn the promotion. Lux projects as a fringe starter with good speed but no other standout tools, though if he keeps showing power he could certainly raise his profile.

