Dodgers' Gavin Lux: Wielding hot bat at Double-A
Lux went 3-for-4 with two runs scored Wednesday in Double-A Tulsa's 6-2 win over Frisco.
The Dodgers are currently missing their everyday shortstop in Corey Seager (hamstring), but Chris Taylor makes for an excellent insurance option. Taylor's presence along with a few other quality utility types on the 40-man roster likely minimizes Lux's potential to reach the majors in 2019, but that won't prevent the 21-year-old from solidifying his case as the organization's top position prospect. After his third multi-hit effort in four starts, Lux is slashing .317/.377/.533 with 13 home runs and seven steals across 276 plate appearances in the Texas League.
