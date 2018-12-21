Dodgers' Josiah Gray: Snagged by Dodgers
Gray was traded to the Dodgers along with Jeter Downs and Homer Bailey in exchange for Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
This is an excellent get for the Dodgers, as Gray greatly improved his stock after making his pro debut in the Appalachian League. The 6-foot-1 righty logged a 2.58 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 59 strikeouts in 52.1 innings, showcasing a mid-90s fastball, potentially plus slider, developing changeup and solid command/control. He should head to the Midwest League this season.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...