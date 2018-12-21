Dodgers' Josiah Gray: Snagged by Dodgers

Gray was traded to the Dodgers along with Jeter Downs and Homer Bailey in exchange for Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

This is an excellent get for the Dodgers, as Gray greatly improved his stock after making his pro debut in the Appalachian League. The 6-foot-1 righty logged a 2.58 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 59 strikeouts in 52.1 innings, showcasing a mid-90s fastball, potentially plus slider, developing changeup and solid command/control. He should head to the Midwest League this season.