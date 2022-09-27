De Paula hit .350/.448/.522 with five homers, 16 steals and a 32:31 BB:K over 53 games in the Dominican Summer League this season.

De Paula is an interesting prospect -- not just because he did all that at age 17, but because he's a big kid with significant power projection as well as a promising hit tool. He's taken a curious path to pro ball -- born in Brooklyn and a cousin of former NBA star Stephon Marbury, De Paula moved to the Dominican Republic to attend El Niche Baseball Academy and ultimately signed with the Dodgers as an international free agent. He's a long way from the big leagues, but there looks to be tremendous upside here. De Paula will be one to watch when he moves back stateside next season.