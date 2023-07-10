The Dodgers have selected George with the 36th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

George is an undisputed 80-grade runner whose game gets compared to that of Juan Pierre. A lefty-hitting prep center fielder from Texas, George is unlikely to grow into much power, but he stays within himself and focuses on getting on base. He has added 10 pounds of muscle this year, but his arm is still below-average. However, his ability to get to most balls in the gaps should allow him to add value in center field or left field. He will have a small margin for error as a hitter, given his lack of projectable power.