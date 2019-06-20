Beaty has been optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Dodgers made a flurry of roster moves Thursday, with Beaty heading back to Triple-A as Rich Hill hit the 10-day injured list and J.T. Chargois and Josh Sborz got called up to the big club. Beaty appeared in 23 games in his first stint in the majors, hitting .286 with one homer and nine RBI in 56 at-bats.

More News
Our Latest Stories