Underwood elected to become a free agent Wednesday.

Underwood put up a 5.18 ERA and 1.44 WHIP through 24.1 innings with Pittsburgh in 2023, and his numbers in Triple-A weren't much better (6.30 ERA and 1.35 WHIP). The 29-year-old righty will now look to latch on with another organization -- likely on a minor-league deal.