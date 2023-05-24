Underwood (forearm) struck out two and gave up one run on two hits over two innings of relief in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Rangers.

Underwood was diagnosed with right forearm tightness after exiting his most recent appearance Friday against the Diamondbacks, and while that sort of injury is typically a precursor to an extended absence, the 28-year-old apparently required just a few days of rest for the issue to resolve itself. The fact that the Pirates had him cover two innings in a game that they were trailing by four runs suggests that the organization is confident in his health.