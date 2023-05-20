Underwood left Friday's game against the Diamondbacks with right forearm tightness, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.
Underwood allowed two earned runs before leaving in the seventh inning while getting just one out. Yohan Ramirez has taken over on the mound for Underwood against the Diamondbacks.
