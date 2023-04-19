Feeling like you've been slammed by injuries?
Yeah, join the club. It seems like every day, some standout is being sidelined by some ailment or another. The pitcher ranks have been hit especially hard, with Brandon Woodruff and Kris Bubic each succumbing to lengthy absences in recent days. But hey, at least we won't have to keep stashing Jeffrey Springs, who we just learned needs Tommy John surgery. Corbin Burnes (strained pectoral) and Jacob deGrom (sore wrist) seem to have avoided major injuries, but it still wouldn't be surprising to see either the land on the IL given the abundance of caution that guides most decision-making this time of year.
Abundance of headache is more like it. If you're like me, you're probably wondering how much of your roster you can devote to the wounded, particularly once your IL slots are filled up. You may need to make some tough calls.
And that's what these rankings are for. Taking into account the quality of the player, the length of the absence and the potential impact of the injury on player performance, here's how I'm prioritizing my IL stashes.
|1
Michael Harris Atlanta Braves CF
|strained back - still not cleared for batting practice, could be 1-2 weeks away
|2
Justin Verlander New York Mets SP
|strained shoulder - throwing bullpen sessions, could return in late April
|3
Will Smith Los Angeles Dodgers C
|concussion - out at least a week
|4
Joe Musgrove San Diego Padres SP
|fractured toe, sore shoulder - on rehab assignment, could return this weekend
|5
Carlos Rodon New York Yankees SP
|strained forearm - has thrown bullpen sessions, but limited by sore back now
|6
Raisel Iglesias Atlanta Braves RP
|shoulder inflammation - threw off a mound recently, just a matter of building up
|7
Corey Seager Texas Rangers SS
|strained hamstring - out at least a month
|8
Tim Anderson Chicago White Sox SS
|sprained knee - could return in late April
|9
Bryce Harper Philadelphia Phillies DH
|Tommy John surgery - taking part in baseball activities, hoping to return in late May
|10
Jose Altuve Houston Astros 2B
|fractured thumb - could return in late May
|11
Brandon Woodruff Milwaukee Brewers SP
|strained shoulder - scheduled to see specialist, likely out 6-to-8 weeks
|12
Robbie Ray Seattle Mariners SP
|strained flexor - cleared for throwing program, could return in early May
|13
Tyler Glasnow Tampa Bay Rays SP
|strained oblique - throwing bullpen sessions, could return in mid-May
|14
Tony Gonsolin Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|sprained ankle - throwing bullpen sessions, scheduled for two rehab starts
|15
Luis Severino New York Yankees SP
|strained lat - throwing bullpen sessions, could return in early May
|16
Triston McKenzie Cleveland Guardians SP
|strained shoulder - on 60-day IL, could be back by June
|17
Liam Hendriks Chicago White Sox RP
|non-Hodgkin's lymphoma - completed chemotherapy, could return at some point in May
|18
Jorge Polanco Minnesota Twins 2B
|knee inflammation - on rehab assignment, could be back in a week
|19
Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees DH
|strained hamstring - Grade 2 strain, out six weeks
|20
Daniel Bard Colorado Rockies RP
|anxiety, yips - nearing activation after throwing 17 of 23 pitches for strikes Sunday
|21
Travis d'Arnaud Atlanta Braves DH
|concussion - no baseball activities yet
|22
Joey Gallo Minnesota Twins 1B
|strained intercostal - aiming for Wednesday return
|23
Mitch Haniger San Francisco Giants RF
|strained oblique - delayed by back issues, just began rehab assignment
|24
Adam Duvall Boston Red Sox CF
|fractured wrist - no surgery required, could return in mid-to-late May
|25
Lance McCullers Houston Astros SP
|strained forearm - could begin mound work soon, mid-May return possible
|26
Oneil Cruz Pittsburgh Pirates SS
|fractured fibula - out four months
|27
Trevor Story Boston Red Sox 2B
|elbow surgery - playing catch, likely out until second half
|28
Kris Bubic Kansas City Royals SP
|strained flexor - elbow also being examined, looking at a multi-week absence
|29
Orlando Arcia Atlanta Braves SS
|fractured wrist - no firm timetable, but late April possible
|30
Yoan Moncada Chicago White Sox 3B
|back soreness - could return next week
|31
Joc Pederson San Francisco Giants DH
|wrist inflammation - had cortisone shot, likely a short absence
|32
Alex Kirilloff Minnesota Twins LF
|wrist surgery - on rehab assignment, could be back in a week
|33
Frankie Montas New York Yankees SP
|shoulder surgery - could return around All-Star break
|34
Kyle Bradish Baltimore Orioles SP
|bruised foot - likely to return this week
|35
Zach Eflin Tampa Bay Rays SP
|tight back - on track to return Sunday
|36
John Means Baltimore Orioles SP
|Tommy John surgery - cleared to throw all pitches, could return around All-Star break
|37
Harrison Bader New York Yankees CF
|strained oblique - could begin rehab assignment Friday and return by end of April
|38
Jose Siri Tampa Bay Rays CF
|strained hamstring - doing some running, could return by end of April
|39
Michael Brantley Houston Astros DH
|shoulder surgery - will begin rehab assignment Sunday, could return in early May
|40
Randal Grichuk Colorado Rockies RF
|hernia surgery - on rehab assignment, could return by end of April