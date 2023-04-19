Feeling like you've been slammed by injuries?

Yeah, join the club. It seems like every day, some standout is being sidelined by some ailment or another. The pitcher ranks have been hit especially hard, with Brandon Woodruff and Kris Bubic each succumbing to lengthy absences in recent days. But hey, at least we won't have to keep stashing Jeffrey Springs, who we just learned needs Tommy John surgery. Corbin Burnes (strained pectoral) and Jacob deGrom (sore wrist) seem to have avoided major injuries, but it still wouldn't be surprising to see either the land on the IL given the abundance of caution that guides most decision-making this time of year.

Abundance of headache is more like it. If you're like me, you're probably wondering how much of your roster you can devote to the wounded, particularly once your IL slots are filled up. You may need to make some tough calls.

And that's what these rankings are for. Taking into account the quality of the player, the length of the absence and the potential impact of the injury on player performance, here's how I'm prioritizing my IL stashes.