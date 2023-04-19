brandon-woodruff.jpg

Feeling like you've been slammed by injuries?

Yeah, join the club. It seems like every day, some standout is being sidelined by some ailment or another. The pitcher ranks have been hit especially hard, with Brandon Woodruff and Kris Bubic each succumbing to lengthy absences in recent days. But hey, at least we won't have to keep stashing Jeffrey Springs, who we just learned needs Tommy John surgery. Corbin Burnes (strained pectoral) and Jacob deGrom (sore wrist) seem to have avoided major injuries, but it still wouldn't be surprising to see either the land on the IL given the abundance of caution that guides most decision-making this time of year.

Abundance of headache is more like it. If you're like me, you're probably wondering how much of your roster you can devote to the wounded, particularly once your IL slots are filled up. You may need to make some tough calls.

And that's what these rankings are for. Taking into account the quality of the player, the length of the absence and the potential impact of the injury on player performance, here's how I'm prioritizing my IL stashes.

Too valuable to drop, period
1
player headshot
Michael Harris Atlanta Braves CF
strained back - still not cleared for batting practice, could be 1-2 weeks away
2
player headshot
Justin Verlander New York Mets SP
strained shoulder - throwing bullpen sessions, could return in late April
3
player headshot
Will Smith Los Angeles Dodgers C
concussion - out at least a week
4
player headshot
Joe Musgrove San Diego Padres SP
fractured toe, sore shoulder - on rehab assignment, could return this weekend
5
player headshot
Carlos Rodon New York Yankees SP
strained forearm - has thrown bullpen sessions, but limited by sore back now
6
player headshot
Raisel Iglesias Atlanta Braves RP
shoulder inflammation - threw off a mound recently, just a matter of building up
7
player headshot
Corey Seager Texas Rangers SS
strained hamstring - out at least a month
8
player headshot
Tim Anderson Chicago White Sox SS
sprained knee - could return in late April
9
player headshot
Bryce Harper Philadelphia Phillies DH
Tommy John surgery - taking part in baseball activities, hoping to return in late May
10
player headshot
Jose Altuve Houston Astros 2B
fractured thumb - could return in late May
11
player headshot
Brandon Woodruff Milwaukee Brewers SP
strained shoulder - scheduled to see specialist, likely out 6-to-8 weeks
12
player headshot
Robbie Ray Seattle Mariners SP
strained flexor - cleared for throwing program, could return in early May
Also really difficult to drop
13
player headshot
Tyler Glasnow Tampa Bay Rays SP
strained oblique - throwing bullpen sessions, could return in mid-May
14
player headshot
Tony Gonsolin Los Angeles Dodgers SP
sprained ankle - throwing bullpen sessions, scheduled for two rehab starts
15
player headshot
Luis Severino New York Yankees SP
strained lat - throwing bullpen sessions, could return in early May
16
player headshot
Triston McKenzie Cleveland Guardians SP
strained shoulder - on 60-day IL, could be back by June
17
player headshot
Liam Hendriks Chicago White Sox RP
non-Hodgkin's lymphoma - completed chemotherapy, could return at some point in May
18
player headshot
Jorge Polanco Minnesota Twins 2B
knee inflammation - on rehab assignment, could be back in a week
19
player headshot
Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees DH
strained hamstring - Grade 2 strain, out six weeks
If you have to, you have to
20
player headshot
Daniel Bard Colorado Rockies RP
anxiety, yips - nearing activation after throwing 17 of 23 pitches for strikes Sunday
21
player headshot
Travis d'Arnaud Atlanta Braves DH
concussion - no baseball activities yet
22
player headshot
Joey Gallo Minnesota Twins 1B
strained intercostal - aiming for Wednesday return
23
player headshot
Mitch Haniger San Francisco Giants RF
strained oblique - delayed by back issues, just began rehab assignment
24
player headshot
Adam Duvall Boston Red Sox CF
fractured wrist - no surgery required, could return in mid-to-late May
25
player headshot
Lance McCullers Houston Astros SP
strained forearm - could begin mound work soon, mid-May return possible
26
player headshot
Oneil Cruz Pittsburgh Pirates SS
fractured fibula - out four months
27
player headshot
Trevor Story Boston Red Sox 2B
elbow surgery - playing catch, likely out until second half
28
player headshot
Kris Bubic Kansas City Royals SP
strained flexor - elbow also being examined, looking at a multi-week absence
Stashing is purely a luxury
29
player headshot
Orlando Arcia Atlanta Braves SS
fractured wrist - no firm timetable, but late April possible
30
player headshot
Yoan Moncada Chicago White Sox 3B
back soreness - could return next week
31
player headshot
Joc Pederson San Francisco Giants DH
wrist inflammation - had cortisone shot, likely a short absence
32
player headshot
Alex Kirilloff Minnesota Twins LF
wrist surgery - on rehab assignment, could be back in a week
33
player headshot
Frankie Montas New York Yankees SP
shoulder surgery - could return around All-Star break
34
player headshot
Kyle Bradish Baltimore Orioles SP
bruised foot - likely to return this week
35
player headshot
Zach Eflin Tampa Bay Rays SP
tight back - on track to return Sunday
36
player headshot
John Means Baltimore Orioles SP
Tommy John surgery - cleared to throw all pitches, could return around All-Star break
37
player headshot
Harrison Bader New York Yankees CF
strained oblique - could begin rehab assignment Friday and return by end of April
38
player headshot
Jose Siri Tampa Bay Rays CF
strained hamstring - doing some running, could return by end of April
39
player headshot
Michael Brantley Houston Astros DH
shoulder surgery - will begin rehab assignment Sunday, could return in early May
40
player headshot
Randal Grichuk Colorado Rockies RF
hernia surgery - on rehab assignment, could return by end of April