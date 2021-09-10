Happy Kokomo Friday! At this point in the season, the prudent move is to ride the hot hand, especially when it comes to hitters. If you need a middle infielder, may I interest you in Nicky Lopez and/or Nick Solak? Over his past six games, Lopez has 12 hits including one homer and one steal. His overall batting average is now up to .297 on the season. In 16 games since Solak returned to the Rangers, he's batting .328 with two home runs and two steals. He's making a lot more contact this go around.

We don't do this enough, but let's help out those deep leaguers as well. May I interest you in Miguel Cabrera and/or Lane Thomas? In the second half, Cabrera is batting .293 with eight home runs and an .867 OPS. Between Cabrera and Joey Votto... what year is it? As for Thomas, .313 with three home runs and two steals in 23 games with the Nationals. He's consistently leading off, too, which makes him a good source of runs.

Luzardo at it again

The declaration is in. According to Scott White, not a single organization in the MLB has a better feel for starting pitchers than the Miami Marlins. At the time of their trade for former A's SP Jesus Luzardo, the entire Fantasy Baseball community had essentially given up on the former top prospect (and former buzzy breakout pick). Since he joined the Marlins, Luzardo has been the pitcher we expected him to be -- just like that. And all the Marlins had to give up was a couple of months of Starling Marte (who was due to walk in free agency).

On Thursday, he allowed just two hits (walking four) and two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings. The box score stats were alright, but the swing-and-miss stuff was electric. Luzardo struck out eight and induced a whopping 23 swinging strikes. It was his third straight strong start. What all of these starts have in common is that Luzardo is now really going after it with his secondary pitches -- curveball and changeup -- in those three starts. That was not something he was doing previously before the trade. Going away from leaning on his fastball has been a big reason for the turnaround.

Scott thinks he's fixed and upside is plain to see right now. Pat yourself on the back if you held on or traded for Luzardo in a Dynasty league. He's 41% rostered in CBS leagues and at the Nationals next week.

Ranking these hot SP waiver adds

We asked Scott to rank the following starting pitchers for the upcoming week if you're in a bind for your Fantasy playoffs or just want a little juice at starting pitcher in a good matchup.

Phillies SP Ranger Suarez comes in as the easy No. 1 for Scott. He did it again on Thursday against the Rockies with one earned run, a great groundball rate and high strikeouts. Suarez has a 1.38 ERA, and since moving to the rotation has a 1.67 ERA. It is frustrating to Scott how overlooked this second-half breakout has been. He shouldn't be on any waiver wire, but if he's on yours, grab him now.

Yankees SP Nestor Cortes has allowed three earned runs or less in seven of his last eight starts. He gets the Orioles next week. Given how bankable he has been, it's hard to go with anyone but Cortes as the No. 2 option.

Coming in as the No. 3 choice for Scott, Mets SP Rich Hill, with matchups against the Cardinals and Phillies, stands out. Hill delivered six innings of one-run ball, allowing just five hits and no walks against Miami. He induced 18 swinging strikes on 83 pitches and looks a lot like he's in a Rich Hill groove. Something has really gotten into Hill -- back to back quality starts and two of those three he had double-digit induced swinging strikes. He's working deeper and getting more whiffs.

Coming in as the No. 4 choice is Joe Ryan because of the matchup. Joe Ryan took a perfect game into the seventh on Wednesday and faces Cleveland again next week. He's 28% rostered.

Marlins SP Jesus Luzardo comes in as the No. 5 option here.

News and notes