Happy Kokomo Friday! At this point in the season, the prudent move is to ride the hot hand, especially when it comes to hitters. If you need a middle infielder, may I interest you in Nicky Lopez and/or Nick Solak? Over his past six games, Lopez has 12 hits including one homer and one steal. His overall batting average is now up to .297 on the season. In 16 games since Solak returned to the Rangers, he's batting .328 with two home runs and two steals. He's making a lot more contact this go around.
We don't do this enough, but let's help out those deep leaguers as well. May I interest you in Miguel Cabrera and/or Lane Thomas? In the second half, Cabrera is batting .293 with eight home runs and an .867 OPS. Between Cabrera and Joey Votto... what year is it? As for Thomas, .313 with three home runs and two steals in 23 games with the Nationals. He's consistently leading off, too, which makes him a good source of runs.
Of course, as always, you can follow to make sure you get the latest episodes of Fantasy Baseball Today right when they drop on Apple and Spotify.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Luzardo at it again
The declaration is in. According to Scott White, not a single organization in the MLB has a better feel for starting pitchers than the Miami Marlins. At the time of their trade for former A's SP Jesus Luzardo, the entire Fantasy Baseball community had essentially given up on the former top prospect (and former buzzy breakout pick). Since he joined the Marlins, Luzardo has been the pitcher we expected him to be -- just like that. And all the Marlins had to give up was a couple of months of Starling Marte (who was due to walk in free agency).
On Thursday, he allowed just two hits (walking four) and two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings. The box score stats were alright, but the swing-and-miss stuff was electric. Luzardo struck out eight and induced a whopping 23 swinging strikes. It was his third straight strong start. What all of these starts have in common is that Luzardo is now really going after it with his secondary pitches -- curveball and changeup -- in those three starts. That was not something he was doing previously before the trade. Going away from leaning on his fastball has been a big reason for the turnaround.
Scott thinks he's fixed and upside is plain to see right now. Pat yourself on the back if you held on or traded for Luzardo in a Dynasty league. He's 41% rostered in CBS leagues and at the Nationals next week.
Ranking these hot SP waiver adds
We asked Scott to rank the following starting pitchers for the upcoming week if you're in a bind for your Fantasy playoffs or just want a little juice at starting pitcher in a good matchup.
- Phillies SP Ranger Suarez comes in as the easy No. 1 for Scott. He did it again on Thursday against the Rockies with one earned run, a great groundball rate and high strikeouts. Suarez has a 1.38 ERA, and since moving to the rotation has a 1.67 ERA. It is frustrating to Scott how overlooked this second-half breakout has been. He shouldn't be on any waiver wire, but if he's on yours, grab him now.
- Yankees SP Nestor Cortes has allowed three earned runs or less in seven of his last eight starts. He gets the Orioles next week. Given how bankable he has been, it's hard to go with anyone but Cortes as the No. 2 option.
- Coming in as the No. 3 choice for Scott, Mets SP Rich Hill, with matchups against the Cardinals and Phillies, stands out. Hill delivered six innings of one-run ball, allowing just five hits and no walks against Miami. He induced 18 swinging strikes on 83 pitches and looks a lot like he's in a Rich Hill groove. Something has really gotten into Hill -- back to back quality starts and two of those three he had double-digit induced swinging strikes. He's working deeper and getting more whiffs.
- Coming in as the No. 4 choice is Joe Ryan because of the matchup. Joe Ryan took a perfect game into the seventh on Wednesday and faces Cleveland again next week. He's 28% rostered.
- Marlins SP Jesus Luzardo comes in as the No. 5 option here.
News and notes
- Gerrit Cole is expected to make his next start after leaving with a hamstring injury Tuesday.
- Clayton Kershaw is expected to rejoin the starting rotation early next week.
- Jacob deGrom told reporters on Thursday that his elbow ligament is "perfectly fine." He threw from 120 feet on Tuesday.
- Carlos Rodon is expected to start Friday against the Red Sox
- Lance Lynn is expected to return Sunday.
- Tony La Russa is hopeful Lucas Giolito will start Tuesday against the Angels
- Jameson Taillon was placed on the 10-day IL with a right ankle tendon injury. I searched but it looks like Luis Gil was not sent back down after his wild start Wednesday. Gil vs. TOR: 3.1 IP, 1 H, 3 ER, 7 BB, 6 K, 14 SS on 91 pitches.
- Jesus Aguilar to the IL with left knee inflammation. Former Marlins top prospect Lewin Diaz has been recalled.
- George Springer has now missed three straight after fouling a ball off his knee Monday. Manager Charlie Montoyo thinks Springer could return Friday.
- Luke Voit has now sat four of the last six games. 78% rostered, drop?
- Gleyber Torres has sat three of seven games since returning. 83% rostered, drop?
- Zach Eflin will undergo surgery Friday to repair the patellar tendon in his right knee. He'll miss the remainder of the season and is expected to need 6-to-8 months to make a full recovery.
- Tony Gonsolin returned Thursday at STL: 3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 11 SS on 55 pitches.
- Keibert Ruiz returned to the lineup Wednesday.
- Brandon Nimmo said that he's hopeful to return from the IL late next week.
- Here's a name we haven't heard in a while: Mike Clevinger has been throwing on flat ground from 75 to 90 feet and remains on track to return by the start of next season. Pick him up in your keeper leagues now if you can.