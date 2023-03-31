It's never too early to make a trade to make your Fantasy Baseball team better, but it can be awkward to try to actually pull off a big trade at the start of the season. For the most part, nothing much has happened between now and when you drafted that should change how you think about your team; the players you liked enough to draft should, generally speaking, still be players you want on your team.

As I'm writing this, we've seen a single day's worth of games played, and that just isn't very much information. That's not to say there was nothing to take away from Opening Day -- Scott White wrote about 10 things you should take away from the first day of games, in fact -- but, as a general rule, one game shouldn't change how you feel about just about any player.

That being said, this all does depend on when you draft, obviously. If you drafted early in March and lost Edwin Diaz or Jose Altuve or Rhys Hoskins to injury, you might have a hole in your lineup that might need to be filled via trade, for example. Even in that instance, I would argue you're probably better off waiting to see how the first few weeks to a month of the season shakes out before you actually make any moves, because there will be players who see their perceived value rise or fall, and you can take advantage of that. You might feel desperate to make a move, but you shouldn't be.

Not yet, anyway. In my first round of Fantasy Baseball Trade Values, you aren't going to see many changes from my preseason rankings. I'll start making some tweaks as soon as this weekend, when we have a bit more lineup data and see how teams are deploying their closers, but those are the only changes I'll be making. Performance-related changes likely won't be coming for a few more weeks, for the most part, because those need a lot more data to be actionable.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Even relatively concrete changes like velocity spikes aren't a guarantee that a player will be better. I'm higher on Pablo Lopez now than I was in early March after seeing a velocity spike and a new sweeper breaking ball added to his arsenal, but I'm not so sure he'll be a better pitcher because of them that I'm ready to shoot him up the starting pitcher ranks; another couple of starts like Opening Day's 5.2 shutout innings with eight walks will help.

So, don't expect to see too many drastic changes in these rankings over the next few weeks. We're just getting started, and we're not going to overreact. Yet.

Note: For the Trade Values Chart, you can figure out if you're making a fair trade by simply matching the values from each side of the deal up. The math starts to get a little trickier the more lopsided the trade becomes in terms of numbers of players dealt, of course, because you'll be adding or dropping players that won't be accounted for in the deal itself, but it should still be pretty useful for guiding you in the right direction.

H2H Points Leagues Trade Values

Rank Player Eligible Value 1 Aaron Judge DH-OF 52 2 Jose Ramirez 3B-DH 46 3 Ronald Acuna DH-OF 45 4 Mookie Betts OF 45 5 Trea Turner SS 43 6 Yordan Alvarez DH-OF 41 7 Kyle Tucker OF 39 8 Julio Rodriguez OF 39 9 Juan Soto OF 39 10 Freddie Freeman 1B 38 11 Mike Trout OF 37 12 Fernando Tatis SS 37 13 Vladimir Guerrero 1B-DH 37 14 Shohei Ohtani DH-SP 37 15 Manny Machado 3B 36 16 Rafael Devers 3B 36 17 Gerrit Cole SP 34 18 Corbin Burnes SP 34 19 Paul Goldschmidt 1B-DH 33 20 Austin Riley 3B 33 21 Pete Alonso 1B-DH 33 22 Max Scherzer SP 32 23 Sandy Alcantara SP 32 24 Nolan Arenado 3B 31 25 Bo Bichette SS 31 26 Marcus Semien 2B 29 27 Zack Wheeler SP 28 28 Justin Verlander SP 28 29 Aaron Nola SP 28 30 Michael Harris OF 28 31 Francisco Lindor SS 28 32 Spencer Strider RP-SP 28 33 Kyle Schwarber OF 28 34 Shane McClanahan SP 28 35 Brandon Woodruff SP 28 36 Bobby Witt 3B-SS 28 37 Dylan Cease SP 28 38 Shane Bieber SP 28 39 Jacob deGrom SP 28 40 Corey Seager SS 26 41 Luis Robert OF 25 42 Ozzie Albies 2B 25 43 Matt Olson 1B 25 44 Jazz Chisholm 2B 25 45 J.T. Realmuto C 25 46 Randy Arozarena DH-OF 25 47 Cedric Mullins OF 24 48 Kevin Gausman SP 24 49 Alex Bregman 3B 23 50 George Springer DH-OF 23 51 Luis Castillo SP 23 52 Alek Manoah SP 22 53 Framber Valdez SP 21 54 Emmanuel Clase RP 21 55 Julio Urias SP 21 56 Yu Darvish SP 20 57 Josh Hader RP 20 58 Eloy Jimenez DH-OF 20 59 Wander Franco SS 19 60 Will Smith C-DH 19 61 Robbie Ray SP 18 62 Teoscar Hernandez OF 18 63 Zac Gallen SP 18 64 Daulton Varsho C-OF 18 65 Tommy Edman 2B-SS 17 66 Adolis Garcia DH-OF 17 67 Adley Rutschman C-DH 17 68 Devin Williams RP 16 69 Starling Marte OF 16 70 Bryan Reynolds OF 16 71 Xander Bogaerts SS 16 72 Clayton Kershaw SP 15 73 Christian Walker 1B 15 74 Dansby Swanson SS 15 75 Oneil Cruz SS 15 76 Felix Bautista RP 15 77 Corbin Carroll OF 15 78 Max Fried SP 15 79 Cristian Javier SP 15 80 Carlos Rodon SP 15 81 Tim Anderson SS 15 82 Gunnar Henderson 3B 15 84 Andres Gimenez 2B 15 85 Logan Webb SP 15 86 Kyle Wright SP 15 87 Byron Buxton DH-OF 15 88 Ryan Pressly RP 15 89 Jordan Romano RP 15 90 Jose Abreu 1B-DH 15 91 Salvador Perez C-DH 15 92 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B-DH 15 93 Joe Musgrove SP 15 94 Alejandro Kirk C-DH 15 95 Carlos Correa SS 15 96 Max Muncy 2B-3B-DH 14 97 Steven Kwan OF 14 98 Blake Snell SP 14 99 Willson Contreras C-DH 14 100 Lance Lynn SP 14 101 Luis Severino SP 14 102 Willy Adames SS 14 103 Anthony Rizzo 1B 14 104 Jordan Walker 3B 14 105 Bryce Harper DH 13 106 Kris Bryant OF 13 107 Christian Yelich DH-OF 13 108 Ryan Helsley RP 12 109 Kenley Jansen RP 12 110 Hunter Greene SP 12 111 Nick Lodolo SP 12 112 Giancarlo Stanton DH-OF 12 113 Brandon Lowe 2B 12 114 Nestor Cortes SP 12 115 Camilo Doval RP 11 116 Chris Sale SP 11 117 Anthony Santander DH-OF 11 118 George Kirby SP 11 119 Tyler O'Neill OF 11 120 Charlie Morton SP 10 121 William Contreras C-DH 10 122 Sean Murphy C-DH 10 83 Jose Altuve 2B 9 123 Freddy Peralta SP 9 124 Nick Castellanos OF 9 125 Raisel Iglesias RP 9 126 Hunter Renfroe OF 9 127 David Bednar RP 9 128 Taylor Ward OF 9 129 Josh Bell 1B-DH 9 130 Nate Lowe 1B 9 131 Logan Gilbert SP 9 133 Jeremy Pena SS 8 134 Gleyber Torres 2B 8 135 Joe Ryan SP 8 136 Mitch Haniger OF 8 137 Jesus Luzardo SP 8 138 Lucas Giolito SP 8 139 Chris Bassitt SP 8 140 Ketel Marte 2B-DH 8 141 Dustin May SP 8 142 Pablo Lopez SP 8 143 Ty France 1B 8 144 MJ Melendez C-DH-OF 8 145 Eugenio Suarez 3B 7 147 Jeffrey Springs SP 7 148 C.J. Cron 1B-DH 7 132 Andrew Vaughn 1B-DH-OF 7 149 Seiya Suzuki OF 7 150 Brandon Nimmo OF 6 151 Tony Gonsolin SP 6 152 Anthony Volpe SS 6 153 Tyler Stephenson C 5 154 Drew Rasmussen SP 5 155 Luis Garcia SP 5 156 Ryan Mountcastle 1B-DH 5 157 J.D. Martinez DH 5 158 Lance McCullers SP 5 159 Rowdy Tellez 1B 5 160 Jose Miranda 1B-3B-DH 5 161 Jordan Montgomery SP 4 146 Anthony Rendon 3B 4 162 Jake Cronenworth 1B-2B 4 163 Tyler Glasnow SP 4 164 Ian Happ OF 4 165 Jose Berrios SP 4 166 Jonathan India 2B 4 167 Brandon Drury 1B-2B-3B-DH 4 168 Andrew Heaney SP 3 169 Jon Gray SP 3 170 Oscar Gonzalez OF 3 171 Matt Chapman 3B 3 172 Nico Hoerner SS 3 173 Jorge Polanco 2B 3 174 Paul Sewald RP 3 175 Amed Rosario SS 3 176 Jake McCarthy OF 3 177 Ezequiel Tovar SS 3 178 Brady Singer SP 3 179 Jhoan Duran RP 3 180 Javier Baez SS 3 181 Clay Holmes RP 3 182 Miles Mikolas SP 3 183 Patrick Sandoval SP 2 184 Jeff McNeil 2B-OF 2 185 Grayson Rodriguez SP 2 186 Cody Bellinger OF 2 187 Joey Meneses 1B-OF 2 188 Jack Flaherty SP 2 189 Triston McKenzie SP 2 190 Reid Detmers SP 2 191 Merrill Kelly SP 2 192 Alex Verdugo OF 2

Rotisserie/Categories Leagues Trade Values