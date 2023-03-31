pablo-lopez-1400-us.jpg
USATSI

It's never too early to make a trade to make your Fantasy Baseball team better, but it can be awkward to try to actually pull off a big trade at the start of the season. For the most part, nothing much has happened between now and when you drafted that should change how you think about your team; the players you liked enough to draft should, generally speaking, still be players you want on your team.

As I'm writing this, we've seen a single day's worth of games played, and that just isn't very much information. That's not to say there was nothing to take away from Opening Day -- Scott White wrote about 10 things you should take away from the first day of games, in fact -- but, as a general rule, one game shouldn't change how you feel about just about any player. 

That being said, this all does depend on when you draft, obviously. If you drafted early in March and lost Edwin Diaz or Jose Altuve or Rhys Hoskins to injury, you might have a hole in your lineup that might need to be filled via trade, for example. Even in that instance, I would argue you're probably better off waiting to see how the first few weeks to a month of the season shakes out before you actually make any moves, because there will be players who see their perceived value rise or fall, and you can take advantage of that. You might feel desperate to make a move, but you shouldn't be. 

Not yet, anyway. In my first round of Fantasy Baseball Trade Values, you aren't going to see many changes from my preseason rankings. I'll start making some tweaks as soon as this weekend, when we have a bit more lineup data and see how teams are deploying their closers, but those are the only changes I'll be making. Performance-related changes likely won't be coming for a few more weeks, for the most part, because those need a lot more data to be actionable. 

Even relatively concrete changes like velocity spikes aren't a guarantee that a player will be better. I'm higher on Pablo Lopez now than I was in early March after seeing a velocity spike and a new sweeper breaking ball added to his arsenal, but I'm not so sure he'll be a better pitcher because of them that I'm ready to shoot him up the starting pitcher ranks; another couple of starts like Opening Day's 5.2 shutout innings with eight walks will help. 

So, don't expect to see too many drastic changes in these rankings over the next few weeks. We're just getting started, and we're not going to overreact. Yet.  

Note: For the Trade Values Chart, you can figure out if you're making a fair trade by simply matching the values from each side of the deal up. The math starts to get a little trickier the more lopsided the trade becomes in terms of numbers of players dealt, of course, because you'll be adding or dropping players that won't be accounted for in the deal itself, but it should still be pretty useful for guiding you in the right direction. 

H2H Points Leagues Trade Values

Rank Player Eligible Value
1Aaron JudgeDH-OF52
2Jose Ramirez3B-DH46
3Ronald AcunaDH-OF45
4Mookie BettsOF45
5Trea TurnerSS43
6Yordan AlvarezDH-OF41
7Kyle TuckerOF39
8Julio RodriguezOF39
9Juan SotoOF39
10Freddie Freeman1B38
11Mike TroutOF37
12Fernando TatisSS37
13Vladimir Guerrero1B-DH37
14Shohei OhtaniDH-SP37
15Manny Machado3B36
16Rafael Devers3B36
17Gerrit ColeSP34
18Corbin BurnesSP34
19Paul Goldschmidt1B-DH33
20Austin Riley3B33
21Pete Alonso1B-DH33
22Max ScherzerSP32
23Sandy AlcantaraSP32
24Nolan Arenado3B31
25Bo BichetteSS31
26Marcus Semien2B29
27Zack WheelerSP28
28Justin VerlanderSP28
29Aaron NolaSP28
30Michael HarrisOF28
31Francisco LindorSS28
32Spencer StriderRP-SP28
33Kyle SchwarberOF28
34Shane McClanahanSP28
35Brandon WoodruffSP28
36Bobby Witt3B-SS28
37Dylan CeaseSP28
38Shane BieberSP28
39Jacob deGromSP28
40Corey SeagerSS26
41Luis RobertOF25
42Ozzie Albies2B25
43Matt Olson1B25
44Jazz Chisholm2B25
45J.T. RealmutoC25
46Randy ArozarenaDH-OF25
47Cedric MullinsOF24
48Kevin GausmanSP24
49Alex Bregman3B23
50George SpringerDH-OF23
51Luis CastilloSP23
52Alek ManoahSP22
53Framber ValdezSP21
54Emmanuel ClaseRP21
55Julio UriasSP21
56Yu DarvishSP20
57Josh HaderRP20
58Eloy JimenezDH-OF20
59Wander FrancoSS19
60Will SmithC-DH19
61Robbie RaySP18
62Teoscar HernandezOF18
63Zac GallenSP18
64Daulton VarshoC-OF18
65Tommy Edman2B-SS17
66Adolis GarciaDH-OF17
67Adley RutschmanC-DH17
68Devin WilliamsRP16
69Starling MarteOF16
70Bryan ReynoldsOF16
71Xander BogaertsSS16
72Clayton KershawSP15
73Christian Walker1B15
74Dansby SwansonSS15
75Oneil CruzSS15
76Felix BautistaRP15
77Corbin CarrollOF15
78Max FriedSP15
79Cristian JavierSP15
80Carlos RodonSP15
81Tim AndersonSS15
82Gunnar Henderson3B15
84Andres Gimenez2B15
85Logan WebbSP15
86Kyle WrightSP15
87Byron BuxtonDH-OF15
88Ryan PresslyRP15
89Jordan RomanoRP15
90Jose Abreu1B-DH15
91Salvador PerezC-DH15
92Vinnie Pasquantino1B-DH15
93Joe MusgroveSP15
94Alejandro KirkC-DH15
95Carlos CorreaSS15
96Max Muncy2B-3B-DH14
97Steven KwanOF14
98Blake SnellSP14
99Willson ContrerasC-DH14
100Lance LynnSP14
101Luis SeverinoSP14
102Willy AdamesSS14
103Anthony Rizzo1B14
104Jordan Walker3B14
105Bryce HarperDH13
106Kris BryantOF13
107Christian YelichDH-OF13
108Ryan HelsleyRP12
109Kenley JansenRP12
110Hunter GreeneSP12
111Nick LodoloSP12
112Giancarlo StantonDH-OF12
113Brandon Lowe2B12
114Nestor CortesSP12
115Camilo DovalRP11
116Chris SaleSP11
117Anthony SantanderDH-OF11
118George KirbySP11
119Tyler O'NeillOF11
120Charlie MortonSP10
121William ContrerasC-DH10
122Sean MurphyC-DH10
83Jose Altuve2B9
123Freddy PeraltaSP9
124Nick CastellanosOF9
125Raisel IglesiasRP9
126Hunter RenfroeOF9
127David BednarRP9
128Taylor WardOF9
129Josh Bell1B-DH9
130Nate Lowe1B9
131Logan GilbertSP9
133Jeremy PenaSS8
134Gleyber Torres2B8
135Joe RyanSP8
136Mitch HanigerOF8
137Jesus LuzardoSP8
138Lucas GiolitoSP8
139Chris BassittSP8
140Ketel Marte2B-DH8
141Dustin MaySP8
142Pablo LopezSP8
143Ty France1B8
144MJ MelendezC-DH-OF8
145Eugenio Suarez3B7
147Jeffrey SpringsSP7
148C.J. Cron1B-DH7
132Andrew Vaughn1B-DH-OF7
149Seiya SuzukiOF7
150Brandon NimmoOF6
151Tony GonsolinSP6
152Anthony VolpeSS6
153Tyler StephensonC5
154Drew RasmussenSP5
155Luis GarciaSP5
156Ryan Mountcastle1B-DH5
157J.D. MartinezDH5
158Lance McCullersSP5
159Rowdy Tellez1B5
160Jose Miranda1B-3B-DH5
161Jordan MontgomerySP4
146Anthony Rendon3B4
162Jake Cronenworth1B-2B4
163Tyler GlasnowSP4
164Ian HappOF4
165Jose BerriosSP4
166Jonathan India2B4
167Brandon Drury1B-2B-3B-DH4
168Andrew HeaneySP3
169Jon GraySP3
170Oscar GonzalezOF3
171Matt Chapman3B3
172Nico HoernerSS3
173Jorge Polanco2B3
174Paul SewaldRP3
175Amed RosarioSS3
176Jake McCarthyOF3
177Ezequiel TovarSS3
178Brady SingerSP3
179Jhoan DuranRP3
180Javier BaezSS3
181Clay HolmesRP3
182Miles MikolasSP3
183Patrick SandovalSP2
184Jeff McNeil2B-OF2
185Grayson RodriguezSP2
186Cody BellingerOF2
187Joey Meneses1B-OF2
188Jack FlahertySP2
189Triston McKenzieSP2
190Reid DetmersSP2
191Merrill KellySP2
192Alex VerdugoOF2

Rotisserie/Categories Leagues Trade Values 

Rank Player Eligible Value
1Ronald AcunaDH-OF44
2Julio RodriguezOF43
3Jose Ramirez3B-DH43
4Trea TurnerSS43
5Aaron JudgeDH-OF43
6Mookie BettsOF38
7Juan SotoOF35
8Kyle TuckerOF35
9Yordan AlvarezDH-OF35
10Mike TroutOF34
11Shohei OhtaniDH-SP34
12Fernando TatisSS32
13Freddie Freeman1B31
14Vladimir Guerrero1B-DH31
15Manny Machado3B29
16Bo BichetteSS29
17Rafael Devers3B29
18Corbin BurnesSP27
19Austin Riley3B27
20Pete Alonso1B-DH27
21Bobby Witt3B-SS27
22Gerrit ColeSP26
23Paul Goldschmidt1B-DH26
24Marcus Semien2B25
25Nolan Arenado3B24
26Randy ArozarenaDH-OF24
27Max ScherzerSP24
28Sandy AlcantaraSP24
29Francisco LindorSS24
30Cedric MullinsOF23
31Luis RobertOF23
32Michael HarrisOF22
33Aaron NolaSP22
34Zack WheelerSP21
35Kyle SchwarberOF21
36Jacob deGromSP21
37Shane McClanahanSP21
38Jazz Chisholm2B21
39Matt Olson1B21
40Emmanuel ClaseRP20
41Ozzie Albies2B20
42Shane BieberSP20
43Corey SeagerSS20
44Brandon WoodruffSP19
45Spencer StriderRP-SP19
46Justin VerlanderSP19
47J.T. RealmutoC18
48Adolis GarciaDH-OF17
49Josh HaderRP17
50George SpringerDH-OF17
51Tommy Edman2B-SS16
52Dylan CeaseSP16
53Alex Bregman3B16
54Oneil CruzSS16
55Luis CastilloSP16
56Daulton VarshoC-OF16
57Kevin GausmanSP16
58Dansby SwansonSS15
59Byron BuxtonDH-OF15
60Zac GallenSP15
61Robbie RaySP15
62Julio UriasSP15
63Joe MusgroveSP15
64Teoscar HernandezOF15
65Bryan ReynoldsOF15
66Gunnar Henderson3B15
67Alek ManoahSP15
68Adley RutschmanC-DH15
69Alejandro KirkC-DH15
70Corbin CarrollOF15
71Felix BautistaRP15
72Ryan PresslyRP15
73Wander FrancoSS15
74Tim AndersonSS15
75Starling MarteOF15
76Xander BogaertsSS15
77Will SmithC-DH15
78Willy AdamesSS15
79Salvador PerezC-DH15
80Yu DarvishSP15
81Framber ValdezSP15
82Cristian JavierSP15
83Vinnie Pasquantino1B-DH15
84Eloy JimenezDH-OF15
85Jordan RomanoRP15
86Devin WilliamsRP15
87Jordan Walker3B14
88Christian Walker1B14
89Jose Abreu1B-DH14
90Brandon Lowe2B14
92Carlos CorreaSS14
93Andres Gimenez2B14
94Nate Lowe1B14
95Clayton KershawSP14
96Anthony SantanderDH-OF14
97Carlos RodonSP14
98Tyler O'NeillOF14
99Jake McCarthyOF14
100Christian YelichDH-OF14
101Gleyber Torres2B14
102Chris SaleSP14
103Ryan HelsleyRP14
104Camilo DovalRP14
105Giancarlo StantonDH-OF13
106Willson ContrerasC-DH13
107MJ MelendezC-DH-OF13
108Steven KwanOF13
109Max Muncy2B-3B-DH13
110Logan WebbSP13
111Anthony VolpeSS13
112Bryce HarperDH12
113Blake SnellSP12
114Jeremy PenaSS12
115Taylor WardOF12
116Nick LodoloSP12
117Kris BryantOF12
118Lance LynnSP12
119Nestor CortesSP12
120Max FriedSP12
121Lars NootbaarOF11
122Hunter GreeneSP11
123Logan GilbertSP11
124Hunter RenfroeOF11
125Riley GreeneOF11
126Kyle WrightSP11
127George KirbySP11
128Nico HoernerSS10
129Ketel Marte2B-DH10
130William ContrerasC-DH10
131Kenley JansenRP10
132Ty France1B10
133Rowdy Tellez1B10
91Jose Altuve2B10
134Clay HolmesRP9
135Raisel IglesiasRP9
136Anthony Rizzo1B9
137Ian HappOF9
138Josh Bell1B-DH9
139Seiya SuzukiOF9
140Matt Chapman3B9
141David BednarRP9
142Sean MurphyC-DH9
143Amed RosarioSS9
144Kodai SengaSP9
145Charlie MortonSP9
146C.J. Cron1B-DH9
147Ryan Mountcastle1B-DH9
148Nick CastellanosOF9
149Andrew Vaughn1B-DH-OF9
150Chris BassittSP8
151Tyler StephensonC8
152Freddy PeraltaSP8
153Pablo LopezSP8
154Oscar GonzalezOF8
155Jonathan India2B7
156Brandon Drury1B-2B-3B-DH7
157Luis SeverinoSP7
158Miguel Vargas1B7
159Jake Cronenworth1B-2B7
160Alec Bohm3B7
161Jeff McNeil2B-OF7
162Brandon NimmoOF7
163Tyler GlasnowSP7
164Ezequiel TovarSS7
165Reid DetmersSP7
166Eugenio Suarez3B7
167Joe RyanSP7
168Patrick SandovalSP7
169Javier BaezSS6
170Anthony Rendon3B6
171Alex VerdugoOF6
172Jesus LuzardoSP6
173Ke'Bryan Hayes3B6
174Bryan De La CruzOF6
175Lucas GiolitoSP6
176Dustin MaySP6
177Luis GarciaSP6
178Brady SingerSP6
179Jeffrey SpringsSP6
180Mitch HanigerOF6
181Paul SewaldRP6
182Jose Miranda1B-3B-DH6
183Jhoan DuranRP6
184Jordan MontgomerySP6
185Thairo Estrada2B-SS6
186Luis Arraez1B-2B-DH6
187J.D. MartinezDH6
188Triston Casas1B6
189Jorge Polanco2B6
190Ramon LaureanoOF5
191Oscar ColasOF5
192Tony GonsolinSP5
193Jean Segura2B5
194C.J. AbramsSS5
195Peter FairbanksRP5
196Whit Merrifield2B-OF5
197Josh Naylor1B-DH5
198Drew RasmussenSP5
199Andres MunozRP5
200Alexis DiazRP5
201Cody BellingerOF5
202Josh Jung3B5
203Gabriel MorenoC5
204Grayson RodriguezSP5
205Triston McKenzieSP4
206Jose BerriosSP4
207Joc PedersonOF4
208Lourdes GurrielOF4
209Andrew HeaneySP4
210Cal RaleighC4
211Trevor RogersSP4
212Lance McCullersSP4
213Josh Rojas2B-3B4
214Danny JansenC4
215Alex CobbSP4
216Jon GraySP4
217Keibert RuizC4
218Seth Brown1B-OF4
219Andrew BenintendiOF4
220Ryan McMahon3B4
221Nathan EovaldiSP3
222Jon Berti2B-3B3
223Joey Meneses1B-OF3
224Michael ConfortoOF3
225Merrill KellySP3
226Dylan FloroRP3
227Matt Mervis1B3
228Travis d'ArnaudC3
229Trevor Story2B3
230Jorge SolerOF3
231Jack FlahertySP3
232Seranthony DominguezRP3
233Jose LeclercRP3
234Miles MikolasSP3
235Gregory SotoRP3
236Charlie BlackmonDH-OF3
237Lane ThomasOF3
238Kyle FinneganRP3
239Hayden WesneskiSP3
240Martin PerezSP2
241Edward CabreraSP2
242Marcus StromanSP2
243Sonny GraySP2
244Tyler AndersonSP2
245Jameson TaillonSP2
246Jake FraleyOF2
256Jarred KelenicOF2