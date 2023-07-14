The second half of the Fantasy Baseball season is about to begin, but in actuality, we're already staring down the home stretch. While Roto leagues still have two and a half full months of action to decide the champion, the truth is, a decent chunk of your league has pretty much already been relegated to also-ran status. And, in points leagues, the playoffs loom -- they're starting in five weeks in most leagues.
If you're in first place, congrats, it's time to identify any potential season-killing weaknesses and shore them up if you can, but there's no desperation to make a move. If you're in the middle of the pack, however, you're simply running out of time to make a charge up the standings. You don't necessarily have to turn your team into the best team in your league, especially in a H2H format, but you do need to make sure you at least get into the playoffs; once you're there, you've got a shot.
No matter what spot in the league standings you're occupying, the All-Star break is a great opportunity to make a move to bolster your squad for the late-season push. Here are my latest rest-of-season rankings and trade values to help you put together the best deal possible:
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
H2H Points league Trade Values
|Rank
|Player
|Eligible
|Value
|1
|Ronald Acuna
|DH-OF
|48
|2
|Jose Ramirez
|3B-DH
|46
|3
|Fernando Tatis
|OF-SS
|46
|4
|Shohei Ohtani
|DH-SP
|46
|5
|Mookie Betts
|2B-OF-SS
|43
|6
|Juan Soto
|OF
|41
|7
|Freddie Freeman
|1B
|41
|8
|Rafael Devers
|3B
|38
|9
|Julio Rodriguez
|OF
|38
|10
|Corbin Carroll
|OF
|38
|11
|Vladimir Guerrero
|1B-DH
|37
|12
|Yordan Alvarez
|DH-OF
|37
|13
|Kyle Tucker
|OF
|36
|14
|Bo Bichette
|SS
|36
|15
|Corey Seager
|DH-SS
|36
|16
|Marcus Semien
|2B
|36
|17
|Paul Goldschmidt
|1B-DH
|36
|18
|Bryce Harper
|DH
|36
|19
|Pete Alonso
|1B-DH
|36
|20
|Austin Riley
|3B
|33
|21
|Gerrit Cole
|SP
|33
|22
|Spencer Strider
|RP-SP
|33
|23
|Matt Olson
|1B
|32
|24
|Aaron Judge
|DH-OF
|32
|25
|Randy Arozarena
|DH-OF
|29
|26
|Nolan Arenado
|3B-DH
|28
|27
|Kevin Gausman
|SP
|28
|28
|Jose Altuve
|2B
|28
|29
|Wander Franco
|SS
|28
|30
|Corbin Burnes
|SP
|28
|31
|Luis Robert
|OF
|28
|32
|Framber Valdez
|SP
|28
|33
|Shane McClanahan
|SP
|28
|34
|Luis Castillo
|SP
|28
|35
|Trea Turner
|SS
|25
|36
|Zac Gallen
|SP
|25
|37
|Bobby Witt
|3B-DH-SS
|25
|38
|Josh Hader
|RP
|25
|39
|Ozzie Albies
|2B
|25
|40
|Max Scherzer
|SP
|24
|41
|Sandy Alcantara
|SP
|24
|42
|Zack Wheeler
|SP
|24
|43
|Aaron Nola
|SP
|24
|44
|Cedric Mullins
|OF
|23
|45
|Justin Verlander
|SP
|23
|46
|Will Smith
|C-DH
|23
|47
|Francisco Lindor
|SS
|22
|48
|Joe Musgrove
|SP
|21
|49
|Devin Williams
|RP
|21
|50
|Kyle Schwarber
|DH-OF
|21
|51
|Felix Bautista
|RP
|21
|52
|Michael Harris
|OF
|20
|53
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|20
|54
|Adolis Garcia
|DH-OF
|20
|55
|Alex Bregman
|3B
|19
|56
|Manny Machado
|3B
|19
|57
|Christian Yelich
|DH-OF
|18
|58
|J.T. Realmuto
|C
|18
|59
|Christian Walker
|1B
|18
|60
|Yu Darvish
|SP
|18
|61
|Emmanuel Clase
|RP
|18
|62
|Clayton Kershaw
|SP
|17
|63
|Salvador Perez
|C-DH
|17
|64
|Julio Urias
|SP
|16
|65
|Max Muncy
|2B-3B-DH
|16
|66
|Blake Snell
|SP
|15
|67
|Dylan Cease
|SP
|15
|68
|Shane Bieber
|SP
|15
|69
|Camilo Doval
|RP
|15
|70
|Bryan Reynolds
|DH-OF
|15
|71
|Logan Webb
|SP
|15
|72
|Joe Ryan
|SP
|15
|73
|Teoscar Hernandez
|DH-OF
|15
|74
|Byron Buxton
|DH-OF
|15
|75
|George Springer
|DH-OF
|15
|76
|Yandy Diaz
|1B-3B-DH
|15
|77
|Pablo Lopez
|SP
|15
|78
|Starling Marte
|OF
|15
|79
|Mike Trout
|OF
|15
|80
|Ryan Pressly
|RP
|15
|81
|Mitch Keller
|SP
|15
|82
|Eloy Jimenez
|DH-OF
|15
|83
|Logan Gilbert
|SP
|15
|84
|Nathan Eovaldi
|SP
|15
|85
|Jazz Chisholm
|2B-OF
|15
|86
|Adley Rutschman
|C-DH
|15
|87
|Sean Murphy
|C-DH
|15
|88
|Daulton Varsho
|C-OF
|15
|89
|Ketel Marte
|2B-DH
|15
|90
|Tyler Glasnow
|SP
|15
|91
|George Kirby
|SP
|15
|92
|Elly De La Cruz
|3B-SS
|15
|93
|Xander Bogaerts
|SS
|15
|94
|Matt McLain
|2B-SS
|15
|95
|Dansby Swanson
|SS
|15
|96
|Jonathan India
|2B-DH
|15
|97
|Gunnar Henderson
|3B-DH-SS
|15
|98
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|15
|99
|Kenley Jansen
|RP
|14
|100
|David Bednar
|RP
|14
|101
|Willy Adames
|SS
|14
|102
|Anthony Santander
|1B-DH-OF
|14
|103
|Nick Castellanos
|DH-OF
|14
|104
|Nate Lowe
|1B
|14
|105
|Brandon Nimmo
|OF
|14
|106
|Jeremy Pena
|SS
|13
|107
|Cristian Javier
|SP
|13
|108
|Carlos Correa
|SS
|13
|109
|Raisel Iglesias
|RP
|13
|110
|Hunter Brown
|RP-SP
|13
|111
|Paul Sewald
|RP
|13
|112
|Brandon Woodruff
|SP
|12
|113
|Nestor Cortes
|SP
|12
|114
|Masataka Yoshida
|DH-OF
|11
|115
|Alexis Diaz
|RP
|11
|116
|J.D. Martinez
|DH
|10
|117
|Ian Happ
|OF
|10
|118
|Nico Hoerner
|2B-SS
|10
|119
|Carlos Rodon
|SP
|10
|120
|Tommy Edman
|2B-OF-SS
|10
|121
|Spencer Steer
|1B-3B-DH-OF
|9
|122
|Josh Jung
|3B
|9
|123
|Jesus Luzardo
|SP
|9
|124
|Jose Berrios
|SP
|9
|125
|Tony Gonsolin
|SP
|9
|126
|Alex Verdugo
|OF
|9
|127
|Giancarlo Stanton
|DH-OF
|9
|128
|Seiya Suzuki
|OF
|9
|129
|Sonny Gray
|SP
|9
|130
|Charlie Morton
|SP
|8
|131
|Lance Lynn
|SP
|8
|132
|Chris Bassitt
|SP
|8
|133
|Matt Chapman
|3B
|8
|134
|Lucas Giolito
|SP
|8
|135
|Tim Anderson
|SS
|8
|136
|Hunter Renfroe
|1B-OF
|8
|137
|Ryan McMahon
|2B-3B
|8
|138
|Zach Eflin
|SP
|8
|139
|Jordan Westburg
|2B-3B-SS
|7
|140
|Justin Turner
|1B-3B-DH
|7
|141
|Bailey Ober
|SP
|7
|142
|Brandon Lowe
|2B
|7
|143
|Jhoan Duran
|RP
|6
|144
|Freddy Peralta
|SP
|6
|145
|Josh Naylor
|1B-DH
|6
|146
|Jordan Montgomery
|SP
|6
|147
|Lourdes Gurriel
|DH-OF
|6
|148
|Jordan Walker
|3B-OF
|6
|149
|Luis Arraez
|1B-2B-DH
|6
|150
|Jose Abreu
|1B-DH
|5
|151
|Willson Contreras
|C-DH
|5
|152
|Gleyber Torres
|2B-DH
|5
|153
|David Robertson
|RP
|5
|154
|Jorge Soler
|DH-OF
|5
|155
|Bobby Miller
|SP
|5
|156
|William Contreras
|C-DH
|5
|157
|Cody Bellinger
|1B-OF
|5
|158
|Merrill Kelly
|SP
|5
|159
|Alec Bohm
|1B-3B
|5
|160
|Kris Bryant
|DH-OF
|4
|161
|Ezequiel Duran
|3B-DH-OF-SS
|4
|162
|Ezequiel Tovar
|SS
|4
|163
|Amed Rosario
|SS
|4
|164
|Bryson Stott
|2B-SS
|4
|165
|Thairo Estrada
|2B-SS
|4
|166
|Ryan Mountcastle
|1B-DH
|4
|167
|Max Fried
|SP
|4
|168
|Anthony Rizzo
|1B-DH
|4
|169
|Henry Davis
|C-OF
|4
|170
|Jake Cronenworth
|1B-2B
|4
|171
|Jeff McNeil
|2B-OF
|4
|172
|Josh Bell
|1B-DH
|4
|173
|Ty France
|1B
|3
|174
|Bryce Miller
|SP
|3
|175
|Rowdy Tellez
|1B-DH
|3
|176
|Brayan Bello
|SP
|3
|177
|C.J. Cron
|1B-DH
|3
|178
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|SP
|3
|179
|Justin Steele
|SP
|3
|180
|Andrew Vaughn
|1B-DH-OF
|3
|181
|James Paxton
|SP
|3
|182
|Tarik Skubal
|SP
|3
|183
|Brandon Drury
|1B-2B-3B-DH
|3
|184
|Jon Gray
|SP
|3
|185
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|3B
|3
|186
|Jorge Polanco
|2B
|3
|187
|Riley Greene
|OF
|3
|188
|Ranger Suarez
|SP
|3
|189
|Jarred Kelenic
|OF
|3
|190
|Joey Gallo
|1B-OF
|3
|191
|Marcell Ozuna
|DH-OF
|3
|192
|Taijuan Walker
|SP
|3
|193
|Andres Gimenez
|2B
|3
|194
|Lars Nootbaar
|OF
|3
|195
|Alek Manoah
|SP
|3
|196
|Reid Detmers
|SP
|3
|197
|Colton Cowser
|OF
|2
|198
|Nolan Gorman
|2B-3B-DH
|2
|199
|Christopher Morel
|2B-DH-OF
|2
|200
|Whit Merrifield
|2B-OF
|2
|201
|Francisco Alvarez
|C
|2
|202
|Lane Thomas
|OF
|2
|203
|Carlos Estevez
|RP
|2
|204
|Jonah Heim
|C-DH
|2
|205
|Nolan Jones
|1B-OF
|2
|206
|Bryan Woo
|SP
|2
|207
|Marcus Stroman
|SP
|2
|208
|Luis Severino
|SP
|2
|209
|Andrew Abbott
|SP
|2
|210
|Leody Taveras
|OF
|2
|211
|Adam Duvall
|OF
|2
|212
|Royce Lewis
|3B-SS
|2
|213
|Bryce Elder
|SP
|2
|214
|Kodai Senga
|SP
|2
|215
|Will Smith
|RP
|2
|216
|Austin Hays
|OF
|2
Rotisserie/Categories leagues Trade Values
|Rank
|Player
|Eligible
|Value
|1
|Ronald Acuna
|DH-OF
|44
|2
|Fernando Tatis
|OF-SS
|43
|3
|Shohei Ohtani
|DH-SP
|42
|4
|Jose Ramirez
|3B-DH
|41
|5
|Mookie Betts
|2B-OF-SS
|35
|6
|Corbin Carroll
|OF
|35
|7
|Freddie Freeman
|1B
|35
|8
|Julio Rodriguez
|OF
|35
|9
|Juan Soto
|OF
|33
|10
|Bobby Witt
|3B-DH-SS
|33
|11
|Rafael Devers
|3B
|32
|12
|Yordan Alvarez
|DH-OF
|32
|13
|Bo Bichette
|SS
|31
|14
|Bryce Harper
|DH
|30
|15
|Aaron Judge
|DH-OF
|29
|16
|Gerrit Cole
|SP
|29
|17
|Spencer Strider
|RP-SP
|27
|18
|Corey Seager
|DH-SS
|27
|19
|Vladimir Guerrero
|1B-DH
|27
|20
|Kyle Tucker
|OF
|27
|21
|Wander Franco
|SS
|27
|22
|Paul Goldschmidt
|1B-DH
|26
|23
|Elly De La Cruz
|3B-SS
|26
|24
|Matt Olson
|1B
|25
|25
|Marcus Semien
|2B
|24
|26
|Pete Alonso
|1B-DH
|24
|27
|Trea Turner
|SS
|24
|28
|Austin Riley
|3B
|24
|29
|Randy Arozarena
|DH-OF
|24
|30
|Nolan Arenado
|3B-DH
|23
|31
|Jose Altuve
|2B
|23
|32
|Luis Robert
|OF
|22
|33
|Luis Castillo
|SP
|22
|34
|Kevin Gausman
|SP
|21
|35
|Framber Valdez
|SP
|21
|36
|Shane McClanahan
|SP
|21
|37
|Manny Machado
|3B
|21
|38
|Corbin Burnes
|SP
|21
|39
|Kyle Schwarber
|DH-OF
|21
|40
|Adolis Garcia
|DH-OF
|20
|41
|Josh Hader
|RP
|20
|42
|Zac Gallen
|SP
|20
|43
|Francisco Lindor
|SS
|20
|44
|Ozzie Albies
|2B
|19
|45
|Cedric Mullins
|OF
|19
|46
|Max Scherzer
|SP
|19
|47
|Sandy Alcantara
|SP
|18
|48
|Justin Verlander
|SP
|17
|49
|Aaron Nola
|SP
|17
|50
|Zack Wheeler
|SP
|17
|51
|Joe Musgrove
|SP
|16
|52
|Felix Bautista
|RP
|16
|53
|Devin Williams
|RP
|16
|54
|Christian Yelich
|DH-OF
|16
|55
|Will Smith
|C-DH
|16
|56
|J.T. Realmuto
|C
|16
|57
|Mitch Keller
|SP
|16
|58
|Michael Harris
|OF
|15
|59
|Yu Darvish
|SP
|15
|60
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|15
|61
|Salvador Perez
|C-DH
|15
|62
|Alex Bregman
|3B
|15
|63
|Christian Walker
|1B
|15
|64
|Emmanuel Clase
|RP
|15
|65
|Mike Trout
|OF
|15
|66
|Clayton Kershaw
|SP
|15
|67
|Eloy Jimenez
|DH-OF
|15
|68
|Camilo Doval
|RP
|15
|69
|Joe Ryan
|SP
|15
|70
|George Springer
|DH-OF
|15
|71
|Logan Webb
|SP
|15
|72
|Nathan Eovaldi
|SP
|15
|73
|Dylan Cease
|SP
|15
|74
|Adley Rutschman
|C-DH
|15
|75
|Starling Marte
|OF
|15
|76
|Daulton Varsho
|C-OF
|15
|77
|Jonathan India
|2B-DH
|15
|78
|Ryan Pressly
|RP
|15
|79
|Pablo Lopez
|SP
|15
|80
|Shane Bieber
|SP
|15
|81
|Logan Gilbert
|SP
|15
|82
|George Kirby
|SP
|15
|83
|Gunnar Henderson
|3B-DH-SS
|15
|84
|Teoscar Hernandez
|DH-OF
|15
|85
|Julio Urias
|SP
|15
|86
|Byron Buxton
|DH-OF
|15
|87
|Max Muncy
|2B-3B-DH
|14
|88
|Nick Castellanos
|DH-OF
|14
|89
|Matt McLain
|2B-SS
|14
|90
|Jazz Chisholm
|2B-OF
|14
|91
|Masataka Yoshida
|DH-OF
|14
|92
|Nate Lowe
|1B
|14
|93
|Bryan Reynolds
|DH-OF
|14
|94
|Sean Murphy
|C-DH
|14
|95
|Willy Adames
|SS
|14
|96
|Anthony Santander
|1B-DH-OF
|14
|97
|Yandy Diaz
|1B-3B-DH
|14
|98
|David Bednar
|RP
|14
|99
|Kris Bryant
|DH-OF
|14
|100
|Kenley Jansen
|RP
|14
|101
|Brandon Nimmo
|OF
|14
|102
|Tyler Glasnow
|SP
|14
|103
|Cristian Javier
|SP
|14
|104
|Alex Verdugo
|OF
|13
|105
|Ketel Marte
|2B-DH
|13
|106
|Alexis Diaz
|RP
|13
|107
|J.D. Martinez
|DH
|13
|108
|Ian Happ
|OF
|13
|109
|Giancarlo Stanton
|DH-OF
|13
|110
|Seiya Suzuki
|OF
|13
|111
|Raisel Iglesias
|RP
|12
|112
|Carlos Correa
|SS
|12
|113
|Paul Sewald
|RP
|12
|114
|Christopher Morel
|2B-DH-OF
|12
|115
|Dansby Swanson
|SS
|12
|116
|Blake Snell
|SP
|12
|117
|Nico Hoerner
|2B-SS
|12
|118
|Charlie Morton
|SP
|12
|119
|Josh Naylor
|1B-DH
|12
|120
|Chris Bassitt
|SP
|11
|121
|Brandon Woodruff
|SP
|11
|122
|Spencer Steer
|1B-3B-DH-OF
|11
|123
|Tommy Edman
|2B-OF-SS
|11
|124
|Xander Bogaerts
|SS
|11
|125
|Josh Jung
|3B
|11
|126
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|11
|127
|Lourdes Gurriel
|DH-OF
|10
|128
|Ryan McMahon
|2B-3B
|10
|129
|Justin Turner
|1B-3B-DH
|10
|130
|Matt Chapman
|3B
|10
|131
|Jeremy Pena
|SS
|10
|132
|Esteury Ruiz
|OF
|10
|133
|Jesus Luzardo
|SP
|10
|134
|Sonny Gray
|SP
|9
|135
|Hunter Renfroe
|1B-OF
|9
|136
|Lucas Giolito
|SP
|9
|137
|David Robertson
|RP
|9
|138
|Nestor Cortes
|SP
|9
|139
|Jhoan Duran
|RP
|9
|140
|Jose Abreu
|1B-DH
|9
|141
|Tony Gonsolin
|SP
|9
|142
|Zach Eflin
|SP
|9
|143
|Bailey Ober
|SP
|9
|144
|Hunter Brown
|RP-SP
|9
|145
|Carlos Rodon
|SP
|9
|146
|Merrill Kelly
|SP
|9
|147
|Carlos Estevez
|RP
|9
|148
|Jorge Soler
|DH-OF
|9
|149
|Ezequiel Duran
|3B-DH-OF-SS
|8
|150
|Jordan Walker
|3B-OF
|8
|151
|Luis Arraez
|1B-2B-DH
|8
|152
|James Paxton
|SP
|8
|153
|Tim Anderson
|SS
|8
|154
|Brayan Bello
|SP
|7
|155
|Lance Lynn
|SP
|7
|156
|Bryce Miller
|SP
|7
|157
|Cody Bellinger
|1B-OF
|7
|158
|Jordan Montgomery
|SP
|7
|159
|Riley Greene
|OF
|7
|160
|Whit Merrifield
|2B-OF
|7
|161
|Jose Berrios
|SP
|7
|162
|Andrew Abbott
|SP
|7
|163
|Alek Manoah
|SP
|7
|164
|Jon Gray
|SP
|7
|165
|Bobby Miller
|SP
|7
|166
|Ryan Mountcastle
|1B-DH
|7
|167
|Thairo Estrada
|2B-SS
|7
|168
|Josh Bell
|1B-DH
|6
|169
|Freddy Peralta
|SP
|6
|170
|Ty France
|1B
|6
|171
|Anthony Rizzo
|1B-DH
|6
|172
|Gleyber Torres
|2B-DH
|6
|173
|Jeff McNeil
|2B-OF
|6
|174
|Willson Contreras
|C-DH
|6
|175
|Rowdy Tellez
|1B-DH
|6
|176
|Tarik Skubal
|SP
|6
|177
|Justin Steele
|SP
|6
|178
|Will Smith
|RP
|6
|179
|William Contreras
|C-DH
|6
|180
|C.J. Cron
|1B-DH
|6
|181
|Francisco Alvarez
|C
|6
|182
|Henry Davis
|C-OF
|6
|183
|Andrew Vaughn
|1B-DH-OF
|6
|184
|Jordan Westburg
|2B-3B-SS
|6
|185
|Marcus Stroman
|SP
|6
|186
|Jarred Kelenic
|OF
|6
|187
|Bryson Stott
|2B-SS
|6
|188
|Jake Cronenworth
|1B-2B
|6
|189
|Royce Lewis
|3B-SS
|6
|190
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|SP
|5
|191
|Andres Gimenez
|2B
|5
|192
|Brandon Drury
|1B-2B-3B-DH
|5
|193
|Kodai Senga
|SP
|5
|194
|Lane Thomas
|OF
|5
|195
|Ezequiel Tovar
|SS
|5
|196
|Amed Rosario
|SS
|5
|197
|Scott Barlow
|RP
|5
|198
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|3B
|5
|199
|Nolan Jones
|1B-OF
|5
|200
|Joshua Lowe
|DH-OF
|5
|201
|Andrew Heaney
|SP
|5
|202
|Austin Hays
|OF
|5
|203
|Max Fried
|SP
|5
|204
|Nolan Gorman
|2B-3B-DH
|5
|205
|Michael Conforto
|DH-OF
|4
|206
|Bryan Woo
|SP
|4
|207
|Jorge Polanco
|2B
|4
|208
|Colton Cowser
|OF
|4
|209
|Joc Pederson
|DH-OF
|4
|210
|Jonah Heim
|C-DH
|4
|211
|Ranger Suarez
|SP
|4
|212
|Brandon Lowe
|2B
|4
|213
|Jack Suwinski
|OF
|4
|214
|Evan Phillips
|RP
|4
|215
|Adam Duvall
|OF
|4
|216
|Taijuan Walker
|SP
|4
|217
|Tyler Stephenson
|1B-C-DH
|4
|218
|MJ Melendez
|C-DH-OF
|4
|219
|Lars Nootbaar
|OF
|4
|220
|Bryce Elder
|SP
|3
|221
|Giovanny Gallegos
|RP
|3
|222
|Luis Matos
|OF
|3
|223
|Andrew Chafin
|RP
|3
|224
|Harrison Bader
|OF
|3
|225
|Marcell Ozuna
|DH-OF
|3
|226
|Reid Detmers
|SP
|3
|227
|Leody Taveras
|OF
|3
|228
|Spencer Torkelson
|1B
|3
|229
|Alec Bohm
|1B-3B
|3
|230
|Alex Lange
|RP
|3
|231
|Joey Gallo
|1B-OF
|3
|232
|Craig Kimbrel
|RP
|3
|233
|Miles Mikolas
|SP
|3
|234
|Isaac Paredes
|1B-2B-3B
|3
|235
|Jake Fraley
|DH-OF
|3
|236
|Anthony Volpe
|SS
|3
|237
|A.J. Puk
|RP
|3
|238
|Eury Perez
|SP
|2
|239
|Tyler Wells
|SP
|2
|240
|Michael Kopech
|SP
|2
|241
|Luis Severino
|SP
|2
|242
|Charlie Blackmon
|DH-OF
|2
|243
|Josiah Gray
|SP
|2
|244
|Peter Fairbanks
|RP
|2
|245
|TJ Friedl
|OF
|2
|246
|Cal Raleigh
|C-DH
|2
|247
|Bryan De La Cruz
|OF
|2