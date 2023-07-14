The second half of the Fantasy Baseball season is about to begin, but in actuality, we're already staring down the home stretch. While Roto leagues still have two and a half full months of action to decide the champion, the truth is, a decent chunk of your league has pretty much already been relegated to also-ran status. And, in points leagues, the playoffs loom -- they're starting in five weeks in most leagues.

If you're in first place, congrats, it's time to identify any potential season-killing weaknesses and shore them up if you can, but there's no desperation to make a move. If you're in the middle of the pack, however, you're simply running out of time to make a charge up the standings. You don't necessarily have to turn your team into the best team in your league, especially in a H2H format, but you do need to make sure you at least get into the playoffs; once you're there, you've got a shot.

No matter what spot in the league standings you're occupying, the All-Star break is a great opportunity to make a move to bolster your squad for the late-season push. Here are my latest rest-of-season rankings and trade values to help you put together the best deal possible:

H2H Points league Trade Values

Rank Player Eligible Value 1 Ronald Acuna DH-OF 48 2 Jose Ramirez 3B-DH 46 3 Fernando Tatis OF-SS 46 4 Shohei Ohtani DH-SP 46 5 Mookie Betts 2B-OF-SS 43 6 Juan Soto OF 41 7 Freddie Freeman 1B 41 8 Rafael Devers 3B 38 9 Julio Rodriguez OF 38 10 Corbin Carroll OF 38 11 Vladimir Guerrero 1B-DH 37 12 Yordan Alvarez DH-OF 37 13 Kyle Tucker OF 36 14 Bo Bichette SS 36 15 Corey Seager DH-SS 36 16 Marcus Semien 2B 36 17 Paul Goldschmidt 1B-DH 36 18 Bryce Harper DH 36 19 Pete Alonso 1B-DH 36 20 Austin Riley 3B 33 21 Gerrit Cole SP 33 22 Spencer Strider RP-SP 33 23 Matt Olson 1B 32 24 Aaron Judge DH-OF 32 25 Randy Arozarena DH-OF 29 26 Nolan Arenado 3B-DH 28 27 Kevin Gausman SP 28 28 Jose Altuve 2B 28 29 Wander Franco SS 28 30 Corbin Burnes SP 28 31 Luis Robert OF 28 32 Framber Valdez SP 28 33 Shane McClanahan SP 28 34 Luis Castillo SP 28 35 Trea Turner SS 25 36 Zac Gallen SP 25 37 Bobby Witt 3B-DH-SS 25 38 Josh Hader RP 25 39 Ozzie Albies 2B 25 40 Max Scherzer SP 24 41 Sandy Alcantara SP 24 42 Zack Wheeler SP 24 43 Aaron Nola SP 24 44 Cedric Mullins OF 23 45 Justin Verlander SP 23 46 Will Smith C-DH 23 47 Francisco Lindor SS 22 48 Joe Musgrove SP 21 49 Devin Williams RP 21 50 Kyle Schwarber DH-OF 21 51 Felix Bautista RP 21 52 Michael Harris OF 20 53 Jordan Romano RP 20 54 Adolis Garcia DH-OF 20 55 Alex Bregman 3B 19 56 Manny Machado 3B 19 57 Christian Yelich DH-OF 18 58 J.T. Realmuto C 18 59 Christian Walker 1B 18 60 Yu Darvish SP 18 61 Emmanuel Clase RP 18 62 Clayton Kershaw SP 17 63 Salvador Perez C-DH 17 64 Julio Urias SP 16 65 Max Muncy 2B-3B-DH 16 66 Blake Snell SP 15 67 Dylan Cease SP 15 68 Shane Bieber SP 15 69 Camilo Doval RP 15 70 Bryan Reynolds DH-OF 15 71 Logan Webb SP 15 72 Joe Ryan SP 15 73 Teoscar Hernandez DH-OF 15 74 Byron Buxton DH-OF 15 75 George Springer DH-OF 15 76 Yandy Diaz 1B-3B-DH 15 77 Pablo Lopez SP 15 78 Starling Marte OF 15 79 Mike Trout OF 15 80 Ryan Pressly RP 15 81 Mitch Keller SP 15 82 Eloy Jimenez DH-OF 15 83 Logan Gilbert SP 15 84 Nathan Eovaldi SP 15 85 Jazz Chisholm 2B-OF 15 86 Adley Rutschman C-DH 15 87 Sean Murphy C-DH 15 88 Daulton Varsho C-OF 15 89 Ketel Marte 2B-DH 15 90 Tyler Glasnow SP 15 91 George Kirby SP 15 92 Elly De La Cruz 3B-SS 15 93 Xander Bogaerts SS 15 94 Matt McLain 2B-SS 15 95 Dansby Swanson SS 15 96 Jonathan India 2B-DH 15 97 Gunnar Henderson 3B-DH-SS 15 98 Steven Kwan OF 15 99 Kenley Jansen RP 14 100 David Bednar RP 14 101 Willy Adames SS 14 102 Anthony Santander 1B-DH-OF 14 103 Nick Castellanos DH-OF 14 104 Nate Lowe 1B 14 105 Brandon Nimmo OF 14 106 Jeremy Pena SS 13 107 Cristian Javier SP 13 108 Carlos Correa SS 13 109 Raisel Iglesias RP 13 110 Hunter Brown RP-SP 13 111 Paul Sewald RP 13 112 Brandon Woodruff SP 12 113 Nestor Cortes SP 12 114 Masataka Yoshida DH-OF 11 115 Alexis Diaz RP 11 116 J.D. Martinez DH 10 117 Ian Happ OF 10 118 Nico Hoerner 2B-SS 10 119 Carlos Rodon SP 10 120 Tommy Edman 2B-OF-SS 10 121 Spencer Steer 1B-3B-DH-OF 9 122 Josh Jung 3B 9 123 Jesus Luzardo SP 9 124 Jose Berrios SP 9 125 Tony Gonsolin SP 9 126 Alex Verdugo OF 9 127 Giancarlo Stanton DH-OF 9 128 Seiya Suzuki OF 9 129 Sonny Gray SP 9 130 Charlie Morton SP 8 131 Lance Lynn SP 8 132 Chris Bassitt SP 8 133 Matt Chapman 3B 8 134 Lucas Giolito SP 8 135 Tim Anderson SS 8 136 Hunter Renfroe 1B-OF 8 137 Ryan McMahon 2B-3B 8 138 Zach Eflin SP 8 139 Jordan Westburg 2B-3B-SS 7 140 Justin Turner 1B-3B-DH 7 141 Bailey Ober SP 7 142 Brandon Lowe 2B 7 143 Jhoan Duran RP 6 144 Freddy Peralta SP 6 145 Josh Naylor 1B-DH 6 146 Jordan Montgomery SP 6 147 Lourdes Gurriel DH-OF 6 148 Jordan Walker 3B-OF 6 149 Luis Arraez 1B-2B-DH 6 150 Jose Abreu 1B-DH 5 151 Willson Contreras C-DH 5 152 Gleyber Torres 2B-DH 5 153 David Robertson RP 5 154 Jorge Soler DH-OF 5 155 Bobby Miller SP 5 156 William Contreras C-DH 5 157 Cody Bellinger 1B-OF 5 158 Merrill Kelly SP 5 159 Alec Bohm 1B-3B 5 160 Kris Bryant DH-OF 4 161 Ezequiel Duran 3B-DH-OF-SS 4 162 Ezequiel Tovar SS 4 163 Amed Rosario SS 4 164 Bryson Stott 2B-SS 4 165 Thairo Estrada 2B-SS 4 166 Ryan Mountcastle 1B-DH 4 167 Max Fried SP 4 168 Anthony Rizzo 1B-DH 4 169 Henry Davis C-OF 4 170 Jake Cronenworth 1B-2B 4 171 Jeff McNeil 2B-OF 4 172 Josh Bell 1B-DH 4 173 Ty France 1B 3 174 Bryce Miller SP 3 175 Rowdy Tellez 1B-DH 3 176 Brayan Bello SP 3 177 C.J. Cron 1B-DH 3 178 Eduardo Rodriguez SP 3 179 Justin Steele SP 3 180 Andrew Vaughn 1B-DH-OF 3 181 James Paxton SP 3 182 Tarik Skubal SP 3 183 Brandon Drury 1B-2B-3B-DH 3 184 Jon Gray SP 3 185 Ke'Bryan Hayes 3B 3 186 Jorge Polanco 2B 3 187 Riley Greene OF 3 188 Ranger Suarez SP 3 189 Jarred Kelenic OF 3 190 Joey Gallo 1B-OF 3 191 Marcell Ozuna DH-OF 3 192 Taijuan Walker SP 3 193 Andres Gimenez 2B 3 194 Lars Nootbaar OF 3 195 Alek Manoah SP 3 196 Reid Detmers SP 3 197 Colton Cowser OF 2 198 Nolan Gorman 2B-3B-DH 2 199 Christopher Morel 2B-DH-OF 2 200 Whit Merrifield 2B-OF 2 201 Francisco Alvarez C 2 202 Lane Thomas OF 2 203 Carlos Estevez RP 2 204 Jonah Heim C-DH 2 205 Nolan Jones 1B-OF 2 206 Bryan Woo SP 2 207 Marcus Stroman SP 2 208 Luis Severino SP 2 209 Andrew Abbott SP 2 210 Leody Taveras OF 2 211 Adam Duvall OF 2 212 Royce Lewis 3B-SS 2 213 Bryce Elder SP 2 214 Kodai Senga SP 2 215 Will Smith RP 2 216 Austin Hays OF 2

Rotisserie/Categories leagues Trade Values