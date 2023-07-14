gettyimages-1259058368-1.jpg
The second half of the Fantasy Baseball season is about to begin, but in actuality, we're already staring down the home stretch. While Roto leagues still have two and a half full months of action to decide the champion, the truth is, a decent chunk of your league has pretty much already been relegated to also-ran status. And, in points leagues, the playoffs loom -- they're starting in five weeks in most leagues.

If you're in first place, congrats, it's time to identify any potential season-killing weaknesses and shore them up if you can, but there's no desperation to make a move. If you're in the middle of the pack, however, you're simply running out of time to make a charge up the standings. You don't necessarily have to turn your team into the best team in your league, especially in a H2H format, but you do need to make sure you at least get into the playoffs; once you're there, you've got a shot.

No matter what spot in the league standings you're occupying, the All-Star break is a great opportunity to make a move to bolster your squad for the late-season push. Here are my latest rest-of-season rankings and trade values to help you put together the best deal possible: 

H2H Points league Trade Values

RankPlayerEligibleValue
1Ronald AcunaDH-OF48
2Jose Ramirez3B-DH46
3Fernando TatisOF-SS46
4Shohei OhtaniDH-SP46
5Mookie Betts2B-OF-SS43
6Juan SotoOF41
7Freddie Freeman1B41
8Rafael Devers3B38
9Julio RodriguezOF38
10Corbin CarrollOF38
11Vladimir Guerrero1B-DH37
12Yordan AlvarezDH-OF37
13Kyle TuckerOF36
14Bo BichetteSS36
15Corey SeagerDH-SS36
16Marcus Semien2B36
17Paul Goldschmidt1B-DH36
18Bryce HarperDH36
19Pete Alonso1B-DH36
20Austin Riley3B33
21Gerrit ColeSP33
22Spencer StriderRP-SP33
23Matt Olson1B32
24Aaron JudgeDH-OF32
25Randy ArozarenaDH-OF29
26Nolan Arenado3B-DH28
27Kevin GausmanSP28
28Jose Altuve2B28
29Wander FrancoSS28
30Corbin BurnesSP28
31Luis RobertOF28
32Framber ValdezSP28
33Shane McClanahanSP28
34Luis CastilloSP28
35Trea TurnerSS25
36Zac GallenSP25
37Bobby Witt3B-DH-SS25
38Josh HaderRP25
39Ozzie Albies2B25
40Max ScherzerSP24
41Sandy AlcantaraSP24
42Zack WheelerSP24
43Aaron NolaSP24
44Cedric MullinsOF23
45Justin VerlanderSP23
46Will SmithC-DH23
47Francisco LindorSS22
48Joe MusgroveSP21
49Devin WilliamsRP21
50Kyle SchwarberDH-OF21
51Felix BautistaRP21
52Michael HarrisOF20
53Jordan RomanoRP20
54Adolis GarciaDH-OF20
55Alex Bregman3B19
56Manny Machado3B19
57Christian YelichDH-OF18
58J.T. RealmutoC18
59Christian Walker1B18
60Yu DarvishSP18
61Emmanuel ClaseRP18
62Clayton KershawSP17
63Salvador PerezC-DH17
64Julio UriasSP16
65Max Muncy2B-3B-DH16
66Blake SnellSP15
67Dylan CeaseSP15
68Shane BieberSP15
69Camilo DovalRP15
70Bryan ReynoldsDH-OF15
71Logan WebbSP15
72Joe RyanSP15
73Teoscar HernandezDH-OF15
74Byron BuxtonDH-OF15
75George SpringerDH-OF15
76Yandy Diaz1B-3B-DH15
77Pablo LopezSP15
78Starling MarteOF15
79Mike TroutOF15
80Ryan PresslyRP15
81Mitch KellerSP15
82Eloy JimenezDH-OF15
83Logan GilbertSP15
84Nathan EovaldiSP15
85Jazz Chisholm2B-OF15
86Adley RutschmanC-DH15
87Sean MurphyC-DH15
88Daulton VarshoC-OF15
89Ketel Marte2B-DH15
90Tyler GlasnowSP15
91George KirbySP15
92Elly De La Cruz3B-SS15
93Xander BogaertsSS15
94Matt McLain2B-SS15
95Dansby SwansonSS15
96Jonathan India2B-DH15
97Gunnar Henderson3B-DH-SS15
98Steven KwanOF15
99Kenley JansenRP14
100David BednarRP14
101Willy AdamesSS14
102Anthony Santander1B-DH-OF14
103Nick CastellanosDH-OF14
104Nate Lowe1B14
105Brandon NimmoOF14
106Jeremy PenaSS13
107Cristian JavierSP13
108Carlos CorreaSS13
109Raisel IglesiasRP13
110Hunter BrownRP-SP13
111Paul SewaldRP13
112Brandon WoodruffSP12
113Nestor CortesSP12
114Masataka YoshidaDH-OF11
115Alexis DiazRP11
116J.D. MartinezDH10
117Ian HappOF10
118Nico Hoerner2B-SS10
119Carlos RodonSP10
120Tommy Edman2B-OF-SS10
121Spencer Steer1B-3B-DH-OF9
122Josh Jung3B9
123Jesus LuzardoSP9
124Jose BerriosSP9
125Tony GonsolinSP9
126Alex VerdugoOF9
127Giancarlo StantonDH-OF9
128Seiya SuzukiOF9
129Sonny GraySP9
130Charlie MortonSP8
131Lance LynnSP8
132Chris BassittSP8
133Matt Chapman3B8
134Lucas GiolitoSP8
135Tim AndersonSS8
136Hunter Renfroe1B-OF8
137Ryan McMahon2B-3B8
138Zach EflinSP8
139Jordan Westburg2B-3B-SS7
140Justin Turner1B-3B-DH7
141Bailey OberSP7
142Brandon Lowe2B7
143Jhoan DuranRP6
144Freddy PeraltaSP6
145Josh Naylor1B-DH6
146Jordan MontgomerySP6
147Lourdes GurrielDH-OF6
148Jordan Walker3B-OF6
149Luis Arraez1B-2B-DH6
150Jose Abreu1B-DH5
151Willson ContrerasC-DH5
152Gleyber Torres2B-DH5
153David RobertsonRP5
154Jorge SolerDH-OF5
155Bobby MillerSP5
156William ContrerasC-DH5
157Cody Bellinger1B-OF5
158Merrill KellySP5
159Alec Bohm1B-3B5
160Kris BryantDH-OF4
161Ezequiel Duran3B-DH-OF-SS4
162Ezequiel TovarSS4
163Amed RosarioSS4
164Bryson Stott2B-SS4
165Thairo Estrada2B-SS4
166Ryan Mountcastle1B-DH4
167Max FriedSP4
168Anthony Rizzo1B-DH4
169Henry DavisC-OF4
170Jake Cronenworth1B-2B4
171Jeff McNeil2B-OF4
172Josh Bell1B-DH4
173Ty France1B3
174Bryce MillerSP3
175Rowdy Tellez1B-DH3
176Brayan BelloSP3
177C.J. Cron1B-DH3
178Eduardo RodriguezSP3
179Justin SteeleSP3
180Andrew Vaughn1B-DH-OF3
181James PaxtonSP3
182Tarik SkubalSP3
183Brandon Drury1B-2B-3B-DH3
184Jon GraySP3
185Ke'Bryan Hayes3B3
186Jorge Polanco2B3
187Riley GreeneOF3
188Ranger SuarezSP3
189Jarred KelenicOF3
190Joey Gallo1B-OF3
191Marcell OzunaDH-OF3
192Taijuan WalkerSP3
193Andres Gimenez2B3
194Lars NootbaarOF3
195Alek ManoahSP3
196Reid DetmersSP3
197Colton CowserOF2
198Nolan Gorman2B-3B-DH2
199Christopher Morel2B-DH-OF2
200Whit Merrifield2B-OF2
201Francisco AlvarezC2
202Lane ThomasOF2
203Carlos EstevezRP2
204Jonah HeimC-DH2
205Nolan Jones1B-OF2
206Bryan WooSP2
207Marcus StromanSP2
208Luis SeverinoSP2
209Andrew AbbottSP2
210Leody TaverasOF2
211Adam DuvallOF2
212Royce Lewis3B-SS2
213Bryce ElderSP2
214Kodai SengaSP2
215Will SmithRP2
216Austin HaysOF2

Rotisserie/Categories leagues Trade Values 

RankPlayerEligibleValue
1Ronald AcunaDH-OF44
2Fernando TatisOF-SS43
3Shohei OhtaniDH-SP42
4Jose Ramirez3B-DH41
5Mookie Betts2B-OF-SS35
6Corbin CarrollOF35
7Freddie Freeman1B35
8Julio RodriguezOF35
9Juan SotoOF33
10Bobby Witt3B-DH-SS33
11Rafael Devers3B32
12Yordan AlvarezDH-OF32
13Bo BichetteSS31
14Bryce HarperDH30
15Aaron JudgeDH-OF29
16Gerrit ColeSP29
17Spencer StriderRP-SP27
18Corey SeagerDH-SS27
19Vladimir Guerrero1B-DH27
20Kyle TuckerOF27
21Wander FrancoSS27
22Paul Goldschmidt1B-DH26
23Elly De La Cruz3B-SS26
24Matt Olson1B25
25Marcus Semien2B24
26Pete Alonso1B-DH24
27Trea TurnerSS24
28Austin Riley3B24
29Randy ArozarenaDH-OF24
30Nolan Arenado3B-DH23
31Jose Altuve2B23
32Luis RobertOF22
33Luis CastilloSP22
34Kevin GausmanSP21
35Framber ValdezSP21
36Shane McClanahanSP21
37Manny Machado3B21
38Corbin BurnesSP21
39Kyle SchwarberDH-OF21
40Adolis GarciaDH-OF20
41Josh HaderRP20
42Zac GallenSP20
43Francisco LindorSS20
44Ozzie Albies2B19
45Cedric MullinsOF19
46Max ScherzerSP19
47Sandy AlcantaraSP18
48Justin VerlanderSP17
49Aaron NolaSP17
50Zack WheelerSP17
51Joe MusgroveSP16
52Felix BautistaRP16
53Devin WilliamsRP16
54Christian YelichDH-OF16
55Will SmithC-DH16
56J.T. RealmutoC16
57Mitch KellerSP16
58Michael HarrisOF15
59Yu DarvishSP15
60Jordan RomanoRP15
61Salvador PerezC-DH15
62Alex Bregman3B15
63Christian Walker1B15
64Emmanuel ClaseRP15
65Mike TroutOF15
66Clayton KershawSP15
67Eloy JimenezDH-OF15
68Camilo DovalRP15
69Joe RyanSP15
70George SpringerDH-OF15
71Logan WebbSP15
72Nathan EovaldiSP15
73Dylan CeaseSP15
74Adley RutschmanC-DH15
75Starling MarteOF15
76Daulton VarshoC-OF15
77Jonathan India2B-DH15
78Ryan PresslyRP15
79Pablo LopezSP15
80Shane BieberSP15
81Logan GilbertSP15
82George KirbySP15
83Gunnar Henderson3B-DH-SS15
84Teoscar HernandezDH-OF15
85Julio UriasSP15
86Byron BuxtonDH-OF15
87Max Muncy2B-3B-DH14
88Nick CastellanosDH-OF14
89Matt McLain2B-SS14
90Jazz Chisholm2B-OF14
91Masataka YoshidaDH-OF14
92Nate Lowe1B14
93Bryan ReynoldsDH-OF14
94Sean MurphyC-DH14
95Willy AdamesSS14
96Anthony Santander1B-DH-OF14
97Yandy Diaz1B-3B-DH14
98David BednarRP14
99Kris BryantDH-OF14
100Kenley JansenRP14
101Brandon NimmoOF14
102Tyler GlasnowSP14
103Cristian JavierSP14
104Alex VerdugoOF13
105Ketel Marte2B-DH13
106Alexis DiazRP13
107J.D. MartinezDH13
108Ian HappOF13
109Giancarlo StantonDH-OF13
110Seiya SuzukiOF13
111Raisel IglesiasRP12
112Carlos CorreaSS12
113Paul SewaldRP12
114Christopher Morel2B-DH-OF12
115Dansby SwansonSS12
116Blake SnellSP12
117Nico Hoerner2B-SS12
118Charlie MortonSP12
119Josh Naylor1B-DH12
120Chris BassittSP11
121Brandon WoodruffSP11
122Spencer Steer1B-3B-DH-OF11
123Tommy Edman2B-OF-SS11
124Xander BogaertsSS11
125Josh Jung3B11
126Steven KwanOF11
127Lourdes GurrielDH-OF10
128Ryan McMahon2B-3B10
129Justin Turner1B-3B-DH10
130Matt Chapman3B10
131Jeremy PenaSS10
132Esteury RuizOF10
133Jesus LuzardoSP10
134Sonny GraySP9
135Hunter Renfroe1B-OF9
136Lucas GiolitoSP9
137David RobertsonRP9
138Nestor CortesSP9
139Jhoan DuranRP9
140Jose Abreu1B-DH9
141Tony GonsolinSP9
142Zach EflinSP9
143Bailey OberSP9
144Hunter BrownRP-SP9
145Carlos RodonSP9
146Merrill KellySP9
147Carlos EstevezRP9
148Jorge SolerDH-OF9
149Ezequiel Duran3B-DH-OF-SS8
150Jordan Walker3B-OF8
151Luis Arraez1B-2B-DH8
152James PaxtonSP8
153Tim AndersonSS8
154Brayan BelloSP7
155Lance LynnSP7
156Bryce MillerSP7
157Cody Bellinger1B-OF7
158Jordan MontgomerySP7
159Riley GreeneOF7
160Whit Merrifield2B-OF7
161Jose BerriosSP7
162Andrew AbbottSP7
163Alek ManoahSP7
164Jon GraySP7
165Bobby MillerSP7
166Ryan Mountcastle1B-DH7
167Thairo Estrada2B-SS7
168Josh Bell1B-DH6
169Freddy PeraltaSP6
170Ty France1B6
171Anthony Rizzo1B-DH6
172Gleyber Torres2B-DH6
173Jeff McNeil2B-OF6
174Willson ContrerasC-DH6
175Rowdy Tellez1B-DH6
176Tarik SkubalSP6
177Justin SteeleSP6
178Will SmithRP6
179William ContrerasC-DH6
180C.J. Cron1B-DH6
181Francisco AlvarezC6
182Henry DavisC-OF6
183Andrew Vaughn1B-DH-OF6
184Jordan Westburg2B-3B-SS6
185Marcus StromanSP6
186Jarred KelenicOF6
187Bryson Stott2B-SS6
188Jake Cronenworth1B-2B6
189Royce Lewis3B-SS6
190Eduardo RodriguezSP5
191Andres Gimenez2B5
192Brandon Drury1B-2B-3B-DH5
193Kodai SengaSP5
194Lane ThomasOF5
195Ezequiel TovarSS5
196Amed RosarioSS5
197Scott BarlowRP5
198Ke'Bryan Hayes3B5
199Nolan Jones1B-OF5
200Joshua LoweDH-OF5
201Andrew HeaneySP5
202Austin HaysOF5
203Max FriedSP5
204Nolan Gorman2B-3B-DH5
205Michael ConfortoDH-OF4
206Bryan WooSP4
207Jorge Polanco2B4
208Colton CowserOF4
209Joc PedersonDH-OF4
210Jonah HeimC-DH4
211Ranger SuarezSP4
212Brandon Lowe2B4
213Jack SuwinskiOF4
214Evan PhillipsRP4
215Adam DuvallOF4
216Taijuan WalkerSP4
217Tyler Stephenson1B-C-DH4
218MJ MelendezC-DH-OF4
219Lars NootbaarOF4
220Bryce ElderSP3
221Giovanny GallegosRP3
222Luis MatosOF3
223Andrew ChafinRP3
224Harrison BaderOF3
225Marcell OzunaDH-OF3
226Reid DetmersSP3
227Leody TaverasOF3
228Spencer Torkelson1B3
229Alec Bohm1B-3B3
230Alex LangeRP3
231Joey Gallo1B-OF3
232Craig KimbrelRP3
233Miles MikolasSP3
234Isaac Paredes1B-2B-3B3
235Jake FraleyDH-OF3
236Anthony VolpeSS3
237A.J. PukRP3
238Eury PerezSP2
239Tyler WellsSP2
240Michael KopechSP2
241Luis SeverinoSP2
242Charlie BlackmonDH-OF2
243Josiah GraySP2
244Peter FairbanksRP2
245TJ FriedlOF2
246Cal RaleighC-DH2
247Bryan De La CruzOF2