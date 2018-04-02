Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 2 pegs Miles Mikolas as a sleeper
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks them all.
Week 1 has been fun, but it's also short.
So short that not every pitcher gets to make one start. Forget two.
But Week 2 is full-length. Seven days translates to six games or more for all but handful of clubs, and since the five-man rotation is still common practice, a few dozen pitchers will get to make two starts.
And that's a big deal if you're looking to pad your totals, which is the name of the game in points leagues and sometimes a priority in categories formats as well. Granted, a bad two-start pitcher is liable just to do twice as much damage, but a decent one pretty much always has some utility.
The point for me where this particular group becomes too risky is after Julio Teheran at 15. Maybe if you want to be a little more aggressive, you could push it to Sean Newcomb at 19.
(Note that if Jake Arrieta debuts April 8 as expected, Aaron Nola will NOT be making two starts, which is why I've excluded him from these rankings. Then again, with Gabe Kapler, you never know.)
|Two-start pitchers for Week 2
|Pitcher
|Rank
|Start 1
|Start 2
|1
|Charlie Morton, HOU
|vs. BAL
|vs. SD
|2
|Mike Clevinger, CLE
|at LAA
|vs. KC
|3
|Chase Anderson, MIL
|vs. STL
|vs. CHC
|4
|Tanner Roark, WAS
|at ATL
|vs. NYM
|5
|Jameson Taillon, PIT
|vs. MIN
|vs. CIN
|6
|Lance Lynn, MIN
|at PIT
|vs. SEA
|7
|Cole Hamels, TEX
|at OAK
|vs. TOR
|8
|Dylan Bundy, BAL
|at HOU
|at NYY
|9
|Miles Mikolas, STL
|at MIL
|vs. ARI
|10
|Jordan Montgomery, NYY
|vs. TB
|vs. BAL
|11
|Taijuan Walker, ARI
|vs. LAD
|at STL
|12
|Tyler Chatwood, CHC
|at CIN
|at MIL
|13
|Matt Harvey, NYM
|vs. PHI
|at WAS
|14
|Marco Gonzales, SEA
|at SF
|at MIN
|15
|Julio Teheran, ATL
|vs. WAS
|at COL
|16
|Francisco Liriano, DET
|vs. KC
|at CHW
|17
|Zach Davies, MIL
|vs. STL
|vs. CHC
|18
|Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD
|at ARI
|at SF
|19
|Sean Newcomb, ATL
|vs. WAS
|at COL
|20
|Kendall Graveman, OAK
|vs. TEX
|at LAA
|21
|Andrew Triggs, OAK
|vs. TEX
|at LAA
|22
|Jaime Garcia, TOR
|vs. CHW
|at TEX
|23
|Ben Lively, PHI
|at NYM
|vs. MIA
|24
|Reynaldo Lopez, CHW
|at TOR
|vs. DET
|25
|Tyson Ross, SD
|vs. COL
|at HOU
|26
|Ty Blach, SF*
|vs. SEA
|vs. LAD
|27
|Tyler Mahle, CIN
|vs. CHC
|at PIT
|28
|Kyle Freeland, COL
|at SD
|vs. ATL
|29
|Chad Bettis, COL
|at SD
|vs. ATL
|30
|Bartolo Colon, TEX
|at OAK
|vs. TOR
|31
|JC Ramirez, LAA
|vs. CLE
|vs. OAK
|32
|Bryan Mitchell, SD*
|vs. COL
|at HOU
|33
|Jason Hammel, KC
|at DET
|at CLE
|34
|Chris Tillman, BAL
|at HOU
|at NYY
*RP-eligible
