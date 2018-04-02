Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 2 pegs Miles Mikolas as a sleeper

A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks them all.

Week 1 has been fun, but it's also short.

So short that not every pitcher gets to make one start. Forget two.

But Week 2 is full-length. Seven days translates to six games or more for all but handful of clubs, and since the five-man rotation is still common practice, a few dozen pitchers will get to make two starts.

And that's a big deal if you're looking to pad your totals, which is the name of the game in points leagues and sometimes a priority in categories formats as well. Granted, a bad two-start pitcher is liable just to do twice as much damage, but a decent one pretty much always has some utility.

The point for me where this particular group becomes too risky is after Julio Teheran at 15. Maybe if you want to be a little more aggressive, you could push it to Sean Newcomb at 19.

(Note that if Jake Arrieta debuts April 8 as expected, Aaron Nola will NOT be making two starts, which is why I've excluded him from these rankings. Then again, with Gabe Kapler, you never know.)

Two-start pitchers for Week 2
Pitcher Rank Start 1 Start 2
1 Charlie Morton, HOU vs. BAL vs. SD
2 Mike Clevinger, CLE at LAA vs. KC
3 Chase Anderson, MIL vs. STL vs. CHC
4 Tanner Roark, WAS at ATL vs. NYM
5 Jameson Taillon, PIT vs. MIN vs. CIN
6 Lance Lynn, MIN at PIT vs. SEA
7 Cole Hamels, TEX at OAK vs. TOR
8 Dylan Bundy, BAL at HOU at NYY
9 Miles Mikolas, STL at MIL vs. ARI
10 Jordan Montgomery, NYY vs. TB vs. BAL
11 Taijuan Walker, ARI vs. LAD at STL
12 Tyler Chatwood, CHC at CIN at MIL
13 Matt Harvey, NYM vs. PHI at WAS
14 Marco Gonzales, SEA at SF at MIN
15 Julio Teheran, ATL vs. WAS at COL
16 Francisco Liriano, DET vs. KC at CHW
17 Zach Davies, MIL vs. STL vs. CHC
18 Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD at ARI at SF
19 Sean Newcomb, ATL vs. WAS at COL
20 Kendall Graveman, OAK vs. TEX at LAA
21 Andrew Triggs, OAK vs. TEX at LAA
22 Jaime Garcia, TOR vs. CHW at TEX
23 Ben Lively, PHI at NYM vs. MIA
24 Reynaldo Lopez, CHW at TOR vs. DET
25 Tyson Ross, SD vs. COL at HOU
26 Ty Blach, SF* vs. SEA vs. LAD
27 Tyler Mahle, CIN vs. CHC at PIT
28 Kyle Freeland, COL at SD vs. ATL
29 Chad Bettis, COL at SD vs. ATL
30 Bartolo Colon, TEX at OAK vs. TOR
31 JC Ramirez, LAA vs. CLE vs. OAK
32 Bryan Mitchell, SD* vs. COL at HOU
33 Jason Hammel, KC at DET at CLE
34 Chris Tillman, BAL at HOU at NYY

*RP-eligible

