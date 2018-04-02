Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 2 pegs Miles Mikolas as a sleeper

Week 1 has been fun, but it's also short.

So short that not every pitcher gets to make one start. Forget two.

But Week 2 is full-length. Seven days translates to six games or more for all but handful of clubs, and since the five-man rotation is still common practice, a few dozen pitchers will get to make two starts.

And that's a big deal if you're looking to pad your totals, which is the name of the game in points leagues and sometimes a priority in categories formats as well. Granted, a bad two-start pitcher is liable just to do twice as much damage, but a decent one pretty much always has some utility.

The point for me where this particular group becomes too risky is after Julio Teheran at 15. Maybe if you want to be a little more aggressive, you could push it to Sean Newcomb at 19.

(Note that if Jake Arrieta debuts April 8 as expected, Aaron Nola will NOT be making two starts, which is why I've excluded him from these rankings. Then again, with Gabe Kapler, you never know.)

Two-start pitchers for Week 2 Pitcher Rank Start 1 Start 2 1 Charlie Morton, HOU vs. BAL vs. SD 2 Mike Clevinger, CLE at LAA vs. KC 3 Chase Anderson, MIL vs. STL vs. CHC 4 Tanner Roark, WAS at ATL vs. NYM 5 Jameson Taillon, PIT vs. MIN vs. CIN 6 Lance Lynn, MIN at PIT vs. SEA 7 Cole Hamels, TEX at OAK vs. TOR 8 Dylan Bundy, BAL at HOU at NYY 9 Miles Mikolas, STL at MIL vs. ARI 10 Jordan Montgomery, NYY vs. TB vs. BAL 11 Taijuan Walker, ARI vs. LAD at STL 12 Tyler Chatwood, CHC at CIN at MIL 13 Matt Harvey, NYM vs. PHI at WAS 14 Marco Gonzales, SEA at SF at MIN 15 Julio Teheran, ATL vs. WAS at COL 16 Francisco Liriano, DET vs. KC at CHW 17 Zach Davies, MIL vs. STL vs. CHC 18 Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD at ARI at SF 19 Sean Newcomb, ATL vs. WAS at COL 20 Kendall Graveman, OAK vs. TEX at LAA 21 Andrew Triggs, OAK vs. TEX at LAA 22 Jaime Garcia, TOR vs. CHW at TEX 23 Ben Lively, PHI at NYM vs. MIA 24 Reynaldo Lopez, CHW at TOR vs. DET 25 Tyson Ross, SD vs. COL at HOU 26 Ty Blach, SF* vs. SEA vs. LAD 27 Tyler Mahle, CIN vs. CHC at PIT 28 Kyle Freeland, COL at SD vs. ATL 29 Chad Bettis, COL at SD vs. ATL 30 Bartolo Colon, TEX at OAK vs. TOR 31 JC Ramirez, LAA vs. CLE vs. OAK 32 Bryan Mitchell, SD* vs. COL at HOU 33 Jason Hammel, KC at DET at CLE 34 Chris Tillman, BAL at HOU at NYY

*RP-eligible