Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2 feature Avisail Garcia, Gerardo Parra

Week 1 has just started, but Week 2 (April 2-8) is already right around the corner. Let's get back to patching up those lineups.

One thing we'll see a little more this year, with more off days built into the schedule, is the five-day week, and that's especially true here at the start of the year, with the Red Sox, Marlins, Twins, Giants, Mariners and Rays each scheduled for only five games. Three of them are among my teams with the five worst matchups, which you'll find below.

(Keep in mind the Red Sox, Mariners and Twins are each playing two of those games in an NL park, which I suspect is bad news for Jackie Bradley and Logan Morrison. Nelson Cruz's ankle injury also makes him a long shot to play the field.)

Meanwhile, six teams – the Orioles, Rockies, Brewers, Athletics, Padres and Rangers – are scheduled for seven games, which is a nice advantage for their hitters.

But ultimately, the pitching matchups still have the most say in which hitters are worth a short-term pickup. Here are the best owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports.

Best hitter matchups for Week 2

1. Athletics TEX4, @LAA3

2. Rockies @SD4, ATL3

3. Rangers @OAK4, TOR3

4. Astros BAL3, SD3

5. Blue Jays CHW3, @TEX3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 2

1. Diamondbacks LAD3, @STL3

2. Marlins BOS2, @PHI3

3. Mariners @SF2, @MIN3

4. Rays @NYY2, @BOS3

5. Brewers STL3, CHC4