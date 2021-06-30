The third month of the MLB season finishes up Wednesday, and that means we're basically halfway done with the season. Two teams have already played their 81st game and 11 more will play game 81 Wednesday, so for those teams, the season is halfway over.
It's been a wild season, with a historically early offensive drought, a big hitting increase in May, and now a league-wide crackdown on the use of foreign substances by pitchers, creating a more difficult landscape to navigate for Fantasy than I've ever experienced. And the trade values chart has seen some pretty big shakeups along the way, with many big changes in the latest version.
Before we get to the trade values, let's take a look at five of the biggest breakouts from June and why I'm willing to buy-high on each one.
- Kyle Schwarber -- Schwarber obviously won't keep this recent hot streak up -- he has 16 homers in his last 18 games -- and given that he had just a .716 OPS before this, skepticism about how good he can be moving forward isn't unwarranted. Especially since he had just a .701 OPS last season, too. But, if you just take his overall performance into account, this is probably the best version of Schwarber we've ever seen. He has a career-high .275 expected batting average and .608 expected slugging percentage, and while his strikeout rate is still above his 2019 levels, his plate discipline overall may be better than ever. He has a 65.1% swing rate on pitches inside of the strike zone, just below 2019 levels, but with a 22.2% chase rate, his lowest since 2018. Schwarber is swinging at hittable pitches and avoiding the ones he can't do anything with. There's still a lot of swing and miss in his game, but Schwarber is a legitimate bopper who can maintain a high-.800s OPS moving forward. The problem is, buying him at this moment is probably impossible for any reasonable price. So let's say, the priority here is to not sell Schwarber if you have him unless you got blown away by an offer including a top-50 player.
- German Marquez -- Given where he plays his home games, it wasn't necessarily terribly surprising that Marquez had a 5.56 ERA through his first nine starts. That'll happen for stretches. The bigger surprise was Marquez's bloated 13% walk rate -- he had a 6.2% rate across his previous three seasons. Well, since having at least three walks in six of those first nine starts, it has happened just three times in the last eight, with a 6.5% walk rate. His strikeout rate is a bit more average, but combined with a strong groundball rate, and Marquez's 2.00 ERA over the last eight starts is no fluke. I don't think he'll keep this performance up, but I think Marquez is a consistently underappreciated pitcher, capable of giving you usable ratios with excellent volume -- he's on pace for nearly 200 innings after leading the NL in innings in 2020. Marquez will have the occasional blowup start, but as long as you use him on the road and against good matchups at home, you can get a lot out of him.
- Luis Castillo -- You missed your buy-low window with Castillo. Since the start of June, he has a 1.71 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 31.2 innings over five starts. For as bad as Castillo was early in the season, there wasn't really a good explanation for why he was so bad, because there wasn't an obvious physical issue you could point to. His command was a bit off and his changeup was less effective as a result, but otherwise, he looked like 90% of himself. I'm moving Castillo back into the 30 range at starting pitcher -- below where he started the season -- and I would still be trying to buy him if whoever has him in your league thinks he's going to turn back into a pumpkin. I'm confident he won't.
- Gary Sanchez -- Sanchez went nearly two months without hitting a home run off a fastball, continuing a multi-season trend that saw his wOBA against four-seam fastballs collapse to .286 as of May 15. However, he tweaked his swing setup around that time, adding a toe tap and minimizing the exaggerated leg kick he had been using before his swing. Sanchez hit a homer off a fastball on May 11, his first since Opening Day, and he's hitting .269/.346/.588 since that day, with a 42-homer per 150 games pace. He's looked an awful lot like the Gary Sanchez we thought could be the best catcher in Fantasy since that time. He's back in the top five for me, and there's still room to improve.
- Joe Ross -- Here's a lower-end one, but one I'm kind of excited about. Ross has dealt with a ton of injuries since the days when he was one of the more interesting young pitchers in the game, and he got off to a rough start to 2021, with a 5.72 ERA in his first eight starts. He wasn't going deep into games and was usually held under 90 pitches, but the bigger issues were his 10.2% walk rate and 2.1 HR/9. He's turned things around since, however, sporting a 2.40 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 41.1 innings -- plus just 10 walks (6.1%) and five home runs (1.1 per nine) in that span. He's thrown 87 pitches or more in five of seven starts, including 108- and 101-pitch outings. His velocity is up in June and his sinker has been more effective, with his groundball rate up and his HR/FB rate down -- along with less hard contact allowed. Ross isn't going to be a must-start pitcher, but he's someone I'm looking to add where available right now.
Here are my updated trade values for Week 14:
H2H Points Trade Values
|Name
|
|Change From Last Week
|Jacob deGrom
|49
|
|Ronald Acuna
|48
|
|Gerrit Cole
|47
|-2
|Juan Soto
|44
|
|Vladimir Guerrero
|43
|
|Fernando Tatis
|42
|
|Jose Ramirez
|42
|
|Mookie Betts
|42
|
|Max Scherzer
|40
|
|Freddie Freeman
|39
|
|Yu Darvish
|39
|
|Brandon Woodruff
|38
|
|Trea Turner
|38
|
|Xander Bogaerts
|36
|
|Bryce Harper
|36
|
|Trevor Bauer
|34
|-4
|Lucas Giolito
|33
|
|Zack Wheeler
|32
|
|Trevor Story
|32
|
|Clayton Kershaw
|32
|
|Manny Machado
|32
|
|Aaron Nola
|32
|
|Corbin Burnes
|31
|-2
|Rafael Devers
|31
|
|Lance Lynn
|31
|
|Shohei Ohtani (DH)
|31
|2
|Shane Bieber
|30
|2
|Aaron Judge
|29
|
|Bo Bichette
|28
|2
|Francisco Lindor
|27
|
|Jose Altuve
|26
|
|Alex Bregman
|26
|
|Mike Trout
|26
|3
|Anthony Rendon
|25
|-3
|Kyle Tucker
|25
|
|Christian Yelich
|25
|
|Walker Buehler
|25
|
|Nick Castellanos
|24
|
|Whit Merrifield
|24
|
|Joe Musgrove
|24
|
|Nolan Arenado
|24
|
|Cody Bellinger
|24
|
|Ozzie Albies
|23
|
|Jose Abreu
|23
|
|Kris Bryant
|23
|
|J.D. Martinez
|23
|
|Kevin Gausman
|23
|5
|Sandy Alcantara
|21
|
|Tim Anderson
|21
|
|George Springer
|20
|
|Charlie Morton
|20
|
|Kyle Hendricks
|20
|
|Pete Alonso
|19
|
|Jose Berrios
|19
|
|Yordan Alvarez
|19
|
|Kenta Maeda
|19
|
|Carlos Rodon
|19
|4
|Max Muncy
|18
|
|Giancarlo Stanton
|18
|
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|17
|-4
|Nelson Cruz
|17
|
|Josh Hader
|17
|
|J.T. Realmuto
|17
|
|Ian Anderson
|17
|
|Ketel Marte
|16
|-10
|Zack Greinke
|16
|-1
|Corey Seager
|15
|-2
|Matt Olson
|15
|
|Jesse Winker
|15
|
|Liam Hendriks
|15
|
|Starling Marte
|15
|
|Pablo Lopez
|15
|
|Julio Urias
|15
|
|Luis Castillo
|15
|3
|Paul Goldschmidt
|14
|-4
|Marcus Semien
|14
|
|Salvador Perez
|14
|
|Freddy Peralta
|14
|
|Carlos Correa
|14
|
|Trent Grisham
|14
|
|Blake Snell
|13
|-3
|DJ LeMahieu
|13
|-2
|Anthony Rizzo
|13
|
|Edwin Diaz
|13
|
|Austin Meadows
|13
|
|Shohei Ohtani (SP)
|13
|2
|Robbie Ray
|13
|3
|Sonny Gray
|12
|-2
|Jack Flaherty
|12
|
|Randy Arozarena
|12
|
|Charlie Blackmon
|12
|
|Aroldis Chapman
|12
|
|Carlos Santana
|12
|
|Gleyber Torres
|12
|
|Max Fried
|12
|
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|12
|2
|Trevor Rogers
|12
|2
|Teoscar Hernandez
|11
|
|Javier Baez
|11
|
|Luke Voit
|11
|1
|Michael Brantley
|11
|2
|Cedric Mullins
|11
|5
|Raisel Iglesias
|10
|
|Alex Verdugo
|10
|
|Kenley Jansen
|10
|
|Mike Yastrzemski
|10
|
|Jared Walsh
|10
|2
|Josh Donaldson
|10
|2
|Kyle Schwarber
|10
|5
|Gary Sanchez
|10
|6
|Will Smith (C)
|9
|
|Chris Paddack
|9
|
|Craig Kimbrel
|9
|
|Trey Mancini
|9
|
|Rhys Hoskins
|9
|
|Mitch Haniger
|9
|
|Bryan Reynolds
|9
|2
|Tyler Mahle
|8
|-1
|Lance McCullers
|8
|
|Dansby Swanson
|8
|
|Will Smith (RP)
|8
|
|Frankie Montas
|8
|
|Willson Contreras
|8
|
|Marcus Stroman
|8
|
|Mark Melancon
|8
|
|Yoan Moncada
|8
|
|Jake Cronenworth
|8
|3
|Ryan McMahon
|7
|-2
|Austin Riley
|7
|-1
|Mark Canha
|7
|
|Framber Valdez
|7
|
|Joey Gallo
|7
|
|Cavan Biggio
|7
|
|Wil Myers
|7
|
|Matt Chapman
|7
|2
|Ryan Mountcastle
|7
|3
|German Marquez
|7
|4
|Eugenio Suarez
|6
|-3
|Tommy Pham
|6
|
|Shane McClanahan
|6
|
|Michael Conforto
|6
|
|Wander Franco
|6
|
|Matt Barnes
|6
|
|Yasmani Grandal
|6
|
|Yusei Kikuchi
|6
|
|Eddie Rosario
|6
|
|Emmanuel Clase
|6
|
|Jazz Chisholm
|6
|
|Hector Neris
|6
|
|Zach Eflin
|6
|
|John Means
|6
|
|Tarik Skubal
|6
|2
|Dylan Cease
|6
|2
|Jonathan India
|6
|4
|Joey Votto
|5
|-2
|Max Kepler
|5
|-2
|Jeff McNeil
|5
|-1
|Tyler Glasnow
|5
|
|Zac Gallen
|5
|
|Tommy Edman
|5
|
|James Karinchak
|5
|
|Sean Manaea
|5
|
|Avisail Garcia
|5
|
|Justin Turner
|5
|
|Alex Reyes
|5
|
|Yuli Gurriel
|5
|
|Patrick Corbin
|5
|
|Ryan Pressly
|5
|
|Christian Vazquez
|5
|
|Adam Wainwright
|5
|
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|5
|
|Adolis Garcia
|5
|
|Eric Hosmer
|5
|
|Jesus Luzardo
|5
|
|Willy Adames
|5
|1
|Lourdes Gurriel
|4
|-3
|Justin Upton
|4
|
|Chris Bassitt
|4
|
|Andrew McCutchen
|4
|
|Chris Sale
|4
|
|Kolten Wong
|4
|
|Jorge Polanco
|4
|
|Jordan Montgomery
|4
|
|Stephen Strasburg
|4
|
|Omar Narvaez
|4
|
|Rich Hill
|4
|
|Michael Pineda
|4
|
|Dallas Keuchel
|4
|
|Gio Urshela
|4
|
|Dylan Bundy
|4
|
|Brandon Lowe
|4
|
|Anthony DeSclafani
|4
|1
|Jonathan Schoop
|4
|2
|Kendall Graveman
|4
|2
|Jesus Aguilar
|4
|2
|Luis Garcia
|4
|4
|Chris Taylor
|3
|
|Cristian Javier
|3
|
|Taijuan Walker
|3
|
|Franmil Reyes
|3
|
|Adam Duvall
|3
|
|James Kaprielian
|3
|
|Luis Urias
|3
|
|Jordan Romano
|3
|
|Jean Segura
|3
|
|Yimi Garcia
|3
|
|Mike Minor
|3
|
|Jake Diekman
|3
|
|Josh Bell
|3
|
|Manuel Margot
|3
|
|Taylor Rogers
|3
|
|Buster Posey
|3
|
|Diego Castillo
|3
|
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa
|3
|
|Raimel Tapia
|3
|
|Adbert Alzolay
|3
|
|Brendan Rodgers
|3
|
|Andrew Heaney
|3
|
|Tony Gonsolin
|3
|
|Amed Rosario
|3
|
|Casey Mize
|3
|
|Sixto Sanchez
|3
|
|Dominic Smith
|3
|
|Marco Gonzales
|3
|
|Jose Urquidy
|3
|
|Zach Plesac
|3
|
|Alex Wood
|3
|
|Akil Baddoo
|3
|1
|Jesus Sanchez
|3
|1
|Randal Grichuk
|3
|2
|Sean Murphy
|3
|2
|Tyler O'Neill
|3
|2
|Keston Hiura
|3
|3
|Evan Longoria
|3
|
|Anthony Santander
|2
|-4
|Dinelson Lamet
|2
|-3
|Jake Odorizzi
|2
|
|Kyle Seager
|2
|
|Lucas Sims
|2
|
|Alex Cobb
|2
|
|Hunter Renfroe
|2
|
|Max Stassi
|2
|
|Patrick Sandoval
|2
|
|Jake Fraley
|2
|
|Jorge Soler
|2
|
|Nathan Eovaldi
|2
|
|Joc Pederson
|2
|
|Danny Duffy
|2
|
|Ty France
|2
|
|Cesar Hernandez
|2
|
|Alec Bohm
|2
|
|Jed Lowrie
|2
|
|Logan Gilbert
|2
|
|Andrew Benintendi
|2
|
|Ramon Laureano
|2
|
|Dylan Carlson
|2
|
|Mike Moustakas
|2
|
|Adalberto Mondesi
|2
|
|Kole Calhoun
|2
|1
|Myles Straw
|2
|3
|Ross Stripling
|2
|2
|Steven Duggar
|2
|2
Roto Trade Values
|Name
|Value
|Change From Last Week
|Ronald Acuna
|43
|
|Fernando Tatis
|43
|
|Jacob deGrom
|40
|
|Juan Soto
|39
|
|Trea Turner
|39
|
|Jose Ramirez
|38
|
|Gerrit Cole
|37
|-2
|Mookie Betts
|37
|
|Vladimir Guerrero
|37
|
|Max Scherzer
|33
|
|Shane Bieber
|32
|1
|Bryce Harper
|32
|
|Yu Darvish
|32
|
|Brandon Woodruff
|32
|
|Freddie Freeman
|32
|
|Xander Bogaerts
|32
|
|Trevor Story
|31
|
|Shohei Ohtani (DH)
|31
|3
|Manny Machado
|28
|
|Zack Wheeler
|28
|
|Trevor Bauer
|28
|-3
|Bo Bichette
|28
|3
|Rafael Devers
|27
|
|Clayton Kershaw
|27
|
|Lucas Giolito
|26
|-1
|Corbin Burnes
|26
|-2
|J.D. Martinez
|26
|
|Tim Anderson
|26
|
|Francisco Lindor
|25
|
|Kyle Tucker
|25
|
|Kris Bryant
|25
|
|Whit Merrifield
|25
|
|Mike Trout
|25
|3
|Aaron Nola
|24
|
|Aaron Judge
|24
|
|Nick Castellanos
|24
|
|Walker Buehler
|24
|2
|Cody Bellinger
|23
|
|Jose Altuve
|23
|
|Christian Yelich
|23
|
|Kevin Gausman
|23
|6
|Ozzie Albies
|22
|
|Carlos Rodon
|22
|4
|Anthony Rendon
|21
|-3
|Pete Alonso
|21
|
|Starling Marte
|21
|
|Jose Abreu
|21
|
|Giancarlo Stanton
|20
|-2
|Nolan Arenado
|20
|
|Joe Musgrove
|20
|
|Nelson Cruz
|19
|
|George Springer
|19
|
|Yordan Alvarez
|19
|
|Alex Bregman
|18
|-2
|Lance Lynn
|18
|
|Matt Olson
|18
|2
|Liam Hendriks
|17
|
|Josh Hader
|17
|
|Max Muncy
|17
|
|Sandy Alcantara
|17
|
|J.T. Realmuto
|16
|
|Jesse Winker
|16
|
|Salvador Perez
|16
|
|Edwin Diaz
|16
|
|Teoscar Hernandez
|16
|
|Trent Grisham
|16
|
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|16
|2
|Charlie Morton
|16
|1
|Corey Seager
|15
|-4
|Julio Urias
|15
|
|Randy Arozarena
|15
|
|Javier Baez
|15
|
|Pablo Lopez
|15
|
|Kyle Hendricks
|15
|
|Marcus Semien
|14
|
|Aroldis Chapman
|14
|
|Trevor Rogers
|14
|2
|Luis Castillo
|14
|3
|Paul Goldschmidt
|13
|-4
|DJ LeMahieu
|13
|-2
|Austin Meadows
|13
|
|Ian Anderson
|13
|
|Carlos Correa
|13
|
|Craig Kimbrel
|13
|
|Freddy Peralta
|13
|
|Jose Berrios
|13
|
|Kenley Jansen
|13
|
|Alex Verdugo
|13
|
|Jared Walsh
|13
|2
|Shohei Ohtani (SP)
|13
|2
|Robbie Ray
|13
|3
|Cedric Mullins
|13
|5
|Ketel Marte
|12
|-12
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|12
|-4
|Yoan Moncada
|12
|
|Kenta Maeda
|12
|
|Charlie Blackmon
|12
|
|Raisel Iglesias
|12
|
|Michael Brantley
|12
|2
|Kyle Schwarber
|12
|5
|Matt Chapman
|12
|4
|Gary Sanchez
|12
|6
|Zack Greinke
|11
|-1
|Jack Flaherty
|11
|
|Max Fried
|11
|
|Joey Gallo
|11
|
|Trey Mancini
|11
|
|Luke Voit
|11
|1
|Eddie Rosario
|10
|
|Mitch Haniger
|10
|
|Anthony Rizzo
|10
|
|Will Smith (C)
|10
|
|Willson Contreras
|10
|
|Josh Donaldson
|10
|2
|Jake Cronenworth
|10
|3
|Bryan Reynolds
|10
|3
|Dylan Cease
|10
|3
|Tommy Pham
|10
|2
|Sonny Gray
|9
|-2
|Jazz Chisholm
|9
|
|Brad Hand
|9
|
|Mark Melancon
|9
|
|Rhys Hoskins
|9
|
|Will Smith (RP)
|9
|
|Jeff McNeil
|9
|
|Michael Conforto
|9
|3
|Adalberto Mondesi
|8
|-5
|Gleyber Torres
|8
|-4
|Lourdes Gurriel
|8
|-3
|Ryan McMahon
|8
|-2
|Wil Myers
|8
|
|Dansby Swanson
|8
|
|Tommy Edman
|8
|
|Framber Valdez
|8
|
|Mark Canha
|8
|
|Alex Reyes
|8
|
|Justin Turner
|8
|
|Ryan Pressly
|8
|
|Carlos Santana
|8
|
|Marcus Stroman
|8
|
|Tyler O'Neill
|8
|2
|Zach Plesac
|8
|4
|Ramon Laureano
|7
|-5
|Wander Franco
|7
|-1
|Adolis Garcia
|7
|
|Buster Posey
|7
|
|Kolten Wong
|7
|
|Chris Paddack
|7
|
|Zac Gallen
|7
|
|Ryan Mountcastle
|7
|3
|German Marquez
|7
|4
|Victor Robles
|6
|-2
|Blake Snell
|6
|-3
|Austin Riley
|6
|-1
|Tyler Mahle
|6
|-1
|John Means
|6
|
|Brandon Lowe
|6
|
|Gio Urshela
|6
|
|Emmanuel Clase
|6
|
|Matt Barnes
|6
|
|Sean Manaea
|6
|
|James Karinchak
|6
|
|Lance McCullers
|6
|
|Chris Taylor
|6
|
|Franmil Reyes
|6
|
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa
|6
|
|Yuli Gurriel
|6
|
|Christian Vazquez
|6
|
|Cavan Biggio
|6
|
|Mike Yastrzemski
|6
|
|Randal Grichuk
|6
|2
|Tarik Skubal
|6
|2
|Jesus Aguilar
|6
|2
|Kendall Graveman
|6
|2
|Jonathan India
|6
|4
|Eugenio Suarez
|6
|-2
|Shane McClanahan
|6
|2
|Byron Buxton
|5
|-10
|Zach Eflin
|5
|-2
|Max Kepler
|5
|-2
|Mike Moustakas
|5
|
|Dylan Carlson
|5
|
|Hector Neris
|5
|
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|5
|
|Avisail Garcia
|5
|
|Taylor Rogers
|5
|
|Frankie Montas
|5
|
|C.J. Cron
|5
|
|Jean Segura
|5
|
|Chris Sale
|5
|
|Chris Bassitt
|5
|
|Raimel Tapia
|5
|
|Yasmani Grandal
|5
|
|Omar Narvaez
|5
|
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5
|
|Willy Adames
|5
|1
|Myles Straw
|5
|3
|Brendan Rodgers
|5
|2
|Alec Bohm
|4
|-2
|Tyler Glasnow
|4
|
|Ian Happ
|4
|
|Nate Lowe
|4
|
|Didi Gregorius
|4
|
|Dominic Smith
|4
|
|Andrew Benintendi
|4
|
|Jorge Polanco
|4
|
|Yimi Garcia
|4
|
|Andrew McCutchen
|4
|
|Cristian Javier
|4
|
|Justin Upton
|4
|
|Patrick Corbin
|4
|
|Andrew Heaney
|4
|
|Adam Wainwright
|4
|
|Diego Castillo
|4
|
|Akil Baddoo
|4
|1
|Anthony DeSclafani
|4
|1
|Sean Murphy
|4
|2
|Jonathan Schoop
|4
|2
|Ian Kennedy
|4
|1
|Amed Rosario
|4
|1
|Garrett Hampson
|4
|2
|Eric Hosmer
|3
|-3
|Dylan Bundy
|3
|-1
|Anthony Santander
|3
|-4
|Joey Votto
|3
|-2
|Jose Urquidy
|3
|
|Gavin Lux
|3
|
|Alex Kirilloff
|3
|
|Michael Pineda
|3
|
|Josh Bell
|3
|
|Jorge Soler
|3
|
|Jordan Montgomery
|3
|
|Mike Minor
|3
|
|Nathan Eovaldi
|3
|
|Jake Odorizzi
|3
|
|Jordan Romano
|3
|
|Taijuan Walker
|3
|
|Adam Duvall
|3
|
|James Kaprielian
|3
|
|Luis Urias
|3
|
|Ty France
|3
|
|Rich Hill
|3
|
|Adbert Alzolay
|3
|
|Casey Mize
|3
|
|Jo Adell
|3
|
|Jesus Sanchez
|3
|1
|Alex Wood
|2
|-2
|Nick Solak
|2
|-2
|JT Brubaker
|2
|
|Alek Manoah
|2
|
|Jonathan Villar
|2
|
|Luis Severino
|2
|
|Nick Senzel
|2
|
|Andrew Vaughn
|2
|
|Dallas Keuchel
|2
|
|Yadier Molina
|2
|
|Joc Pederson
|2
|
|James McCann
|2
|
|Richard Rodriguez
|2
|
|Jake Diekman
|2
|
|Danny Duffy
|2
|
|Miguel Sano
|2
|
|Manuel Margot
|2
|
|Tejay Antone
|2
|
|Hunter Renfroe
|2
|
|Lucas Sims
|2
|
|Jake McGee
|2
|
|Kyle Seager
|2
|
|Max Stassi
|2
|
|Alex Cobb
|2
|
|Patrick Sandoval
|2
|
|Jake Fraley
|2
|
|Cesar Hernandez
|2
|
|Eduardo Escobar
|2
|
|Stephen Strasburg
|2
|
|Tony Gonsolin
|2
|
|Logan Gilbert
|2
|
|Kole Calhoun
|2
|1
