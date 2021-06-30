luis-castillo.jpg

The third month of the MLB season finishes up Wednesday, and that means we're basically halfway done with the season. Two teams have already played their 81st game and 11 more will play game 81 Wednesday, so for those teams, the season is halfway over. 

It's been a wild season, with a historically early offensive drought, a big hitting increase in May, and now a league-wide crackdown on the use of foreign substances by pitchers, creating a more difficult landscape to navigate for Fantasy than I've ever experienced. And the trade values chart has seen some pretty big shakeups along the way, with many big changes in the latest version. 

Before we get to the trade values, let's take a look at five of the biggest breakouts from June and why I'm willing to buy-high on each one. 

  • Kyle Schwarber -- Schwarber obviously won't keep this recent hot streak up -- he has 16 homers in his last 18 games -- and given that he had just a .716 OPS before this, skepticism about how good he can be moving forward isn't unwarranted. Especially since he had just a .701 OPS last season, too. But, if you just take his overall performance into account, this is probably the best version of Schwarber we've ever seen. He has a career-high .275 expected batting average and .608 expected slugging percentage, and while his strikeout rate is still above his 2019 levels, his plate discipline overall may be better than ever. He has a 65.1% swing rate on pitches inside of the strike zone, just below 2019 levels, but with a 22.2% chase rate, his lowest since 2018. Schwarber is swinging at hittable pitches and avoiding the ones he can't do anything with. There's still a lot of swing and miss in his game, but Schwarber is a legitimate bopper who can maintain a high-.800s OPS moving forward. The problem is, buying him at this moment is probably impossible for any reasonable price. So let's say, the priority here is to not sell Schwarber if you have him unless you got blown away by an offer including a top-50 player. 
  • German Marquez -- Given where he plays his home games, it wasn't necessarily terribly surprising that Marquez had a 5.56 ERA through his first nine starts. That'll happen for stretches. The bigger surprise was Marquez's bloated 13% walk rate -- he had a 6.2% rate across his previous three seasons. Well, since having at least three walks in six of those first nine starts, it has happened just three times in the last eight, with a 6.5% walk rate. His strikeout rate is a bit more average, but combined with a strong groundball rate, and Marquez's 2.00 ERA over the last eight starts is no fluke. I don't think he'll keep this performance up, but I think Marquez is a consistently underappreciated pitcher, capable of giving you usable ratios with excellent volume -- he's on pace for nearly 200 innings after leading the NL in innings in 2020. Marquez will have the occasional blowup start, but as long as you use him on the road and against good matchups at home, you can get a lot out of him. 
  • Luis Castillo -- You missed your buy-low window with Castillo. Since the start of June, he has a 1.71 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 31.2 innings over five starts. For as bad as Castillo was early in the season, there wasn't really a good explanation for why he was so bad, because there wasn't an obvious physical issue you could point to. His command was a bit off and his changeup was less effective as a result, but otherwise, he looked like 90% of himself. I'm moving Castillo back into the 30 range at starting pitcher -- below where he started the season -- and I would still be trying to buy him if whoever has him in your league thinks he's going to turn back into a pumpkin. I'm confident he won't. 
  • Gary Sanchez -- Sanchez went nearly two months without hitting a home run off a fastball, continuing a multi-season trend that saw his wOBA against four-seam fastballs collapse to .286 as of May 15. However, he tweaked his swing setup around that time, adding a toe tap and minimizing the exaggerated leg kick he had been using before his swing. Sanchez hit a homer off a fastball on May 11, his first since Opening Day, and he's hitting .269/.346/.588 since that day, with a 42-homer per 150 games pace. He's looked an awful lot like the Gary Sanchez we thought could be the best catcher in Fantasy since that time. He's back in the top five for me, and there's still room to improve. 
  • Joe Ross -- Here's a lower-end one, but one I'm kind of excited about. Ross has dealt with a ton of injuries since the days when he was one of the more interesting young pitchers in the game, and he got off to a rough start to 2021, with a 5.72 ERA in his first eight starts. He wasn't going deep into games and was usually held under 90 pitches, but the bigger issues were his 10.2% walk rate and 2.1 HR/9. He's turned things around since, however, sporting a 2.40 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 41.1 innings -- plus just 10 walks (6.1%) and five home runs (1.1 per nine) in that span. He's thrown 87 pitches or more in five of seven starts, including 108- and 101-pitch outings. His velocity is up in June and his sinker has been more effective, with his groundball rate up and his HR/FB rate down -- along with less hard contact allowed. Ross isn't going to be a must-start pitcher, but he's someone I'm looking to add where available right now. 

Here are my updated trade values for Week 14:

H2H Points Trade Values

Name
Change From Last Week
Jacob deGrom49
Ronald Acuna48
Gerrit Cole47-2
Juan Soto44
Vladimir Guerrero43
Fernando Tatis42
Jose Ramirez42
Mookie Betts42
Max Scherzer40
Freddie Freeman39
Yu Darvish39
Brandon Woodruff38
Trea Turner38
Xander Bogaerts36
Bryce Harper36
Trevor Bauer34-4
Lucas Giolito33
Zack Wheeler32
Trevor Story32
Clayton Kershaw32
Manny Machado32
Aaron Nola32
Corbin Burnes31-2
Rafael Devers31
Lance Lynn31
Shohei Ohtani (DH)312
Shane Bieber302
Aaron Judge29
Bo Bichette282
Francisco Lindor27
Jose Altuve26
Alex Bregman26
Mike Trout263
Anthony Rendon25-3
Kyle Tucker25
Christian Yelich25
Walker Buehler25
Nick Castellanos24
Whit Merrifield24
Joe Musgrove24
Nolan Arenado24
Cody Bellinger24
Ozzie Albies23
Jose Abreu23
Kris Bryant23
J.D. Martinez23
Kevin Gausman235
Sandy Alcantara21
Tim Anderson21
George Springer20
Charlie Morton20
Kyle Hendricks20
Pete Alonso19
Jose Berrios19
Yordan Alvarez19
Kenta Maeda19
Carlos Rodon194
Max Muncy18
Giancarlo Stanton18
Hyun-Jin Ryu17-4
Nelson Cruz17
Josh Hader17
J.T. Realmuto17
Ian Anderson17
Ketel Marte16-10
Zack Greinke16-1
Corey Seager15-2
Matt Olson15
Jesse Winker15
Liam Hendriks15
Starling Marte15
Pablo Lopez15
Julio Urias15
Luis Castillo153
Paul Goldschmidt14-4
Marcus Semien14
Salvador Perez14
Freddy Peralta14
Carlos Correa14
Trent Grisham14
Blake Snell13-3
DJ LeMahieu13-2
Anthony Rizzo13
Edwin Diaz13
Austin Meadows13
Shohei Ohtani (SP)132
Robbie Ray133
Sonny Gray12-2
Jack Flaherty12
Randy Arozarena12
Charlie Blackmon12
Aroldis Chapman12
Carlos Santana12
Gleyber Torres12
Max Fried12
Ke'Bryan Hayes122
Trevor Rogers122
Teoscar Hernandez11
Javier Baez11
Luke Voit111
Michael Brantley112
Cedric Mullins115
Raisel Iglesias10
Alex Verdugo10
Kenley Jansen10
Mike Yastrzemski10
Jared Walsh102
Josh Donaldson102
Kyle Schwarber105
Gary Sanchez106
Will Smith (C)9
Chris Paddack9
Craig Kimbrel9
Trey Mancini9
Rhys Hoskins9
Mitch Haniger9
Bryan Reynolds92
Tyler Mahle8-1
Lance McCullers8
Dansby Swanson8
Will Smith (RP)8
Frankie Montas8
Willson Contreras8
Marcus Stroman8
Mark Melancon8
Yoan Moncada8
Jake Cronenworth83
Ryan McMahon7-2
Austin Riley7-1
Mark Canha7
Framber Valdez7
Joey Gallo7
Cavan Biggio7
Wil Myers7
Matt Chapman72
Ryan Mountcastle73
German Marquez74
Eugenio Suarez6-3
Tommy Pham6
Shane McClanahan6
Michael Conforto6
Wander Franco6
Matt Barnes6
Yasmani Grandal6
Yusei Kikuchi6
Eddie Rosario6
Emmanuel Clase6
Jazz Chisholm6
Hector Neris6
Zach Eflin6
John Means6
Tarik Skubal62
Dylan Cease62
Jonathan India64
Joey Votto5-2
Max Kepler5-2
Jeff McNeil5-1
Tyler Glasnow5
Zac Gallen5
Tommy Edman5
James Karinchak5
Sean Manaea5
Avisail Garcia5
Justin Turner5
Alex Reyes5
Yuli Gurriel5
Patrick Corbin5
Ryan Pressly5
Christian Vazquez5
Adam Wainwright5
Eduardo Rodriguez5
Adolis Garcia5
Eric Hosmer5
Jesus Luzardo5
Willy Adames51
Lourdes Gurriel4-3
Justin Upton4
Chris Bassitt4
Andrew McCutchen4
Chris Sale4
Kolten Wong4
Jorge Polanco4
Jordan Montgomery4
Stephen Strasburg4
Omar Narvaez4
Rich Hill4
Michael Pineda4
Dallas Keuchel4
Gio Urshela4
Dylan Bundy4
Brandon Lowe4
Anthony DeSclafani41
Jonathan Schoop42
Kendall Graveman42
Jesus Aguilar42
Luis Garcia44
Chris Taylor3
Cristian Javier3
Taijuan Walker3
Franmil Reyes3
Adam Duvall3
James Kaprielian3
Luis Urias3
Jordan Romano3
Jean Segura3
Yimi Garcia3
Mike Minor3
Jake Diekman3
Josh Bell3
Manuel Margot3
Taylor Rogers3
Buster Posey3
Diego Castillo3
Isiah Kiner-Falefa3
Raimel Tapia3
Adbert Alzolay3
Brendan Rodgers3
Andrew Heaney3
Tony Gonsolin3
Amed Rosario3
Casey Mize3
Sixto Sanchez3
Dominic Smith3
Marco Gonzales3
Jose Urquidy3
Zach Plesac3
Alex Wood3
Akil Baddoo31
Jesus Sanchez31
Randal Grichuk32
Sean Murphy32
Tyler O'Neill32
Keston Hiura33
Evan Longoria3
Anthony Santander2-4
Dinelson Lamet2-3
Jake Odorizzi2
Kyle Seager2
Lucas Sims2
Alex Cobb2
Hunter Renfroe2
Max Stassi2
Patrick Sandoval2
Jake Fraley2
Jorge Soler2
Nathan Eovaldi2
Joc Pederson2
Danny Duffy2
Ty France2
Cesar Hernandez2
Alec Bohm2
Jed Lowrie2
Logan Gilbert2
Andrew Benintendi2
Ramon Laureano2
Dylan Carlson2
Mike Moustakas2
Adalberto Mondesi2
Kole Calhoun21
Myles Straw23
Ross Stripling22
Steven Duggar22

Roto Trade Values

Name Value Change From Last Week
Ronald Acuna43
Fernando Tatis43
Jacob deGrom40
Juan Soto39
Trea Turner39
Jose Ramirez38
Gerrit Cole37-2
Mookie Betts37
Vladimir Guerrero37
Max Scherzer33
Shane Bieber321
Bryce Harper32
Yu Darvish32
Brandon Woodruff32
Freddie Freeman32
Xander Bogaerts32
Trevor Story31
Shohei Ohtani (DH)313
Manny Machado28
Zack Wheeler28
Trevor Bauer28-3
Bo Bichette283
Rafael Devers27
Clayton Kershaw27
Lucas Giolito26-1
Corbin Burnes26-2
J.D. Martinez26
Tim Anderson26
Francisco Lindor25
Kyle Tucker25
Kris Bryant25
Whit Merrifield25
Mike Trout253
Aaron Nola24
Aaron Judge24
Nick Castellanos24
Walker Buehler242
Cody Bellinger23
Jose Altuve23
Christian Yelich23
Kevin Gausman236
Ozzie Albies22
Carlos Rodon224
Anthony Rendon21-3
Pete Alonso21
Starling Marte21
Jose Abreu21
Giancarlo Stanton20-2
Nolan Arenado20
Joe Musgrove20
Nelson Cruz19
George Springer19
Yordan Alvarez19
Alex Bregman18-2
Lance Lynn18
Matt Olson182
Liam Hendriks17
Josh Hader17
Max Muncy17
Sandy Alcantara17
J.T. Realmuto16
Jesse Winker16
Salvador Perez16
Edwin Diaz16
Teoscar Hernandez16
Trent Grisham16
Ke'Bryan Hayes162
Charlie Morton161
Corey Seager15-4
Julio Urias15
Randy Arozarena15
Javier Baez15
Pablo Lopez15
Kyle Hendricks15
Marcus Semien14
Aroldis Chapman14
Trevor Rogers142
Luis Castillo143
Paul Goldschmidt13-4
DJ LeMahieu13-2
Austin Meadows13
Ian Anderson13
Carlos Correa13
Craig Kimbrel13
Freddy Peralta13
Jose Berrios13
Kenley Jansen13
Alex Verdugo13
Jared Walsh132
Shohei Ohtani (SP)132
Robbie Ray133
Cedric Mullins135
Ketel Marte12-12
Hyun-Jin Ryu12-4
Yoan Moncada12
Kenta Maeda12
Charlie Blackmon12
Raisel Iglesias12
Michael Brantley122
Kyle Schwarber125
Matt Chapman124
Gary Sanchez126
Zack Greinke11-1
Jack Flaherty11
Max Fried11
Joey Gallo11
Trey Mancini11
Luke Voit111
Eddie Rosario10
Mitch Haniger10
Anthony Rizzo10
Will Smith (C)10
Willson Contreras10
Josh Donaldson102
Jake Cronenworth103
Bryan Reynolds103
Dylan Cease103
Tommy Pham102
Sonny Gray9-2
Jazz Chisholm9
Brad Hand9
Mark Melancon9
Rhys Hoskins9
Will Smith (RP)9
Jeff McNeil9
Michael Conforto93
Adalberto Mondesi8-5
Gleyber Torres8-4
Lourdes Gurriel8-3
Ryan McMahon8-2
Wil Myers8
Dansby Swanson8
Tommy Edman8
Framber Valdez8
Mark Canha8
Alex Reyes8
Justin Turner8
Ryan Pressly8
Carlos Santana8
Marcus Stroman8
Tyler O'Neill82
Zach Plesac84
Ramon Laureano7-5
Wander Franco7-1
Adolis Garcia7
Buster Posey7
Kolten Wong7
Chris Paddack7
Zac Gallen7
Ryan Mountcastle73
German Marquez74
Victor Robles6-2
Blake Snell6-3
Austin Riley6-1
Tyler Mahle6-1
John Means6
Brandon Lowe6
Gio Urshela6
Emmanuel Clase6
Matt Barnes6
Sean Manaea6
James Karinchak6
Lance McCullers6
Chris Taylor6
Franmil Reyes6
Isiah Kiner-Falefa6
Yuli Gurriel6
Christian Vazquez6
Cavan Biggio6
Mike Yastrzemski6
Randal Grichuk62
Tarik Skubal62
Jesus Aguilar62
Kendall Graveman62
Jonathan India64
Eugenio Suarez6-2
Shane McClanahan62
Byron Buxton5-10
Zach Eflin5-2
Max Kepler5-2
Mike Moustakas5
Dylan Carlson5
Hector Neris5
Eduardo Rodriguez5
Avisail Garcia5
Taylor Rogers5
Frankie Montas5
C.J. Cron5
Jean Segura5
Chris Sale5
Chris Bassitt5
Raimel Tapia5
Yasmani Grandal5
Omar Narvaez5
Yusei Kikuchi5
Willy Adames51
Myles Straw53
Brendan Rodgers52
Alec Bohm4-2
Tyler Glasnow4
Ian Happ4
Nate Lowe4
Didi Gregorius4
Dominic Smith4
Andrew Benintendi4
Jorge Polanco4
Yimi Garcia4
Andrew McCutchen4
Cristian Javier4
Justin Upton4
Patrick Corbin4
Andrew Heaney4
Adam Wainwright4
Diego Castillo4
Akil Baddoo41
Anthony DeSclafani41
Sean Murphy42
Jonathan Schoop42
Ian Kennedy41
Amed Rosario41
Garrett Hampson42
Eric Hosmer3-3
Dylan Bundy3-1
Anthony Santander3-4
Joey Votto3-2
Jose Urquidy3
Gavin Lux3
Alex Kirilloff3
Michael Pineda3
Josh Bell3
Jorge Soler3
Jordan Montgomery3
Mike Minor3
Nathan Eovaldi3
Jake Odorizzi3
Jordan Romano3
Taijuan Walker3
Adam Duvall3
James Kaprielian3
Luis Urias3
Ty France3
Rich Hill3
Adbert Alzolay3
Casey Mize3
Jo Adell3
Jesus Sanchez31
Alex Wood2-2
Nick Solak2-2
JT Brubaker2
Alek Manoah2
Jonathan Villar2
Luis Severino2
Nick Senzel2
Andrew Vaughn2
Dallas Keuchel2
Yadier Molina2
Joc Pederson2
James McCann2
Richard Rodriguez2
Jake Diekman2
Danny Duffy2
Miguel Sano2
Manuel Margot2
Tejay Antone2
Hunter Renfroe2
Lucas Sims2
Jake McGee2
Kyle Seager2
Max Stassi2
Alex Cobb2
Patrick Sandoval2
Jake Fraley2
Cesar Hernandez2
Eduardo Escobar2
Stephen Strasburg2
Tony Gonsolin2
Logan Gilbert2
Kole Calhoun21