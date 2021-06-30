The third month of the MLB season finishes up Wednesday, and that means we're basically halfway done with the season. Two teams have already played their 81st game and 11 more will play game 81 Wednesday, so for those teams, the season is halfway over.

It's been a wild season, with a historically early offensive drought, a big hitting increase in May, and now a league-wide crackdown on the use of foreign substances by pitchers, creating a more difficult landscape to navigate for Fantasy than I've ever experienced. And the trade values chart has seen some pretty big shakeups along the way, with many big changes in the latest version.

Before we get to the trade values, let's take a look at five of the biggest breakouts from June and why I'm willing to buy-high on each one.

Kyle Schwarber -- Schwarber obviously won't keep this recent hot streak up -- he has 16 homers in his last 18 games -- and given that he had just a .716 OPS before this, skepticism about how good he can be moving forward isn't unwarranted. Especially since he had just a .701 OPS last season, too. But, if you just take his overall performance into account, this is probably the best version of Schwarber we've ever seen. He has a career-high .275 expected batting average and .608 expected slugging percentage, and while his strikeout rate is still above his 2019 levels, his plate discipline overall may be better than ever. He has a 65.1% swing rate on pitches inside of the strike zone, just below 2019 levels, but with a 22.2% chase rate, his lowest since 2018. Schwarber is swinging at hittable pitches and avoiding the ones he can't do anything with. There's still a lot of swing and miss in his game, but Schwarber is a legitimate bopper who can maintain a high-.800s OPS moving forward. The problem is, buying him at this moment is probably impossible for any reasonable price. So let's say, the priority here is to not sell Schwarber if you have him unless you got blown away by an offer including a top-50 player.

German Marquez -- Given where he plays his home games, it wasn't necessarily terribly surprising that Marquez had a 5.56 ERA through his first nine starts. That'll happen for stretches. The bigger surprise was Marquez's bloated 13% walk rate -- he had a 6.2% rate across his previous three seasons. Well, since having at least three walks in six of those first nine starts, it has happened just three times in the last eight, with a 6.5% walk rate. His strikeout rate is a bit more average, but combined with a strong groundball rate, and Marquez's 2.00 ERA over the last eight starts is no fluke. I don't think he'll keep this performance up, but I think Marquez is a consistently underappreciated pitcher, capable of giving you usable ratios with excellent volume -- he's on pace for nearly 200 innings after leading the NL in innings in 2020. Marquez will have the occasional blowup start, but as long as you use him on the road and against good matchups at home, you can get a lot out of him.

Luis Castillo -- You missed your buy-low window with Castillo. Since the start of June, he has a 1.71 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 31.2 innings over five starts. For as bad as Castillo was early in the season, there wasn't really a good explanation for why he was so bad, because there wasn't an obvious physical issue you could point to. His command was a bit off and his changeup was less effective as a result, but otherwise, he looked like 90% of himself. I'm moving Castillo back into the 30 range at starting pitcher -- below where he started the season -- and I would still be trying to buy him if whoever has him in your league thinks he's going to turn back into a pumpkin. I'm confident he won't.

Gary Sanchez -- Sanchez went nearly two months without hitting a home run off a fastball, continuing a multi-season trend that saw his wOBA against four-seam fastballs collapse to .286 as of May 15. However, he tweaked his swing setup around that time, adding a toe tap and minimizing the exaggerated leg kick he had been using before his swing. Sanchez hit a homer off a fastball on May 11, his first since Opening Day, and he's hitting .269/.346/.588 since that day, with a 42-homer per 150 games pace. He's looked an awful lot like the Gary Sanchez we thought could be the best catcher in Fantasy since that time. He's back in the top five for me, and there's still room to improve.

Joe Ross -- Here's a lower-end one, but one I'm kind of excited about. Ross has dealt with a ton of injuries since the days when he was one of the more interesting young pitchers in the game, and he got off to a rough start to 2021, with a 5.72 ERA in his first eight starts. He wasn't going deep into games and was usually held under 90 pitches, but the bigger issues were his 10.2% walk rate and 2.1 HR/9. He's turned things around since, however, sporting a 2.40 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 41.1 innings -- plus just 10 walks (6.1%) and five home runs (1.1 per nine) in that span. He's thrown 87 pitches or more in five of seven starts, including 108- and 101-pitch outings. His velocity is up in June and his sinker has been more effective, with his groundball rate up and his HR/FB rate down -- along with less hard contact allowed. Ross isn't going to be a must-start pitcher, but he's someone I'm looking to add where available right now.

Here are my updated trade values for Week 14:

H2H Points Trade Values

Name

Change From Last Week Jacob deGrom 49

Ronald Acuna 48

Gerrit Cole 47 -2 Juan Soto 44

Vladimir Guerrero 43

Fernando Tatis 42

Jose Ramirez 42

Mookie Betts 42

Max Scherzer 40

Freddie Freeman 39

Yu Darvish 39

Brandon Woodruff 38

Trea Turner 38

Xander Bogaerts 36

Bryce Harper 36

Trevor Bauer 34 -4 Lucas Giolito 33

Zack Wheeler 32

Trevor Story 32

Clayton Kershaw 32

Manny Machado 32

Aaron Nola 32

Corbin Burnes 31 -2 Rafael Devers 31

Lance Lynn 31

Shohei Ohtani (DH) 31 2 Shane Bieber 30 2 Aaron Judge 29

Bo Bichette 28 2 Francisco Lindor 27

Jose Altuve 26

Alex Bregman 26

Mike Trout 26 3 Anthony Rendon 25 -3 Kyle Tucker 25

Christian Yelich 25

Walker Buehler 25

Nick Castellanos 24

Whit Merrifield 24

Joe Musgrove 24

Nolan Arenado 24

Cody Bellinger 24

Ozzie Albies 23

Jose Abreu 23

Kris Bryant 23

J.D. Martinez 23

Kevin Gausman 23 5 Sandy Alcantara 21

Tim Anderson 21

George Springer 20

Charlie Morton 20

Kyle Hendricks 20

Pete Alonso 19

Jose Berrios 19

Yordan Alvarez 19

Kenta Maeda 19

Carlos Rodon 19 4 Max Muncy 18

Giancarlo Stanton 18

Hyun-Jin Ryu 17 -4 Nelson Cruz 17

Josh Hader 17

J.T. Realmuto 17

Ian Anderson 17

Ketel Marte 16 -10 Zack Greinke 16 -1 Corey Seager 15 -2 Matt Olson 15

Jesse Winker 15

Liam Hendriks 15

Starling Marte 15

Pablo Lopez 15

Julio Urias 15

Luis Castillo 15 3 Paul Goldschmidt 14 -4 Marcus Semien 14

Salvador Perez 14

Freddy Peralta 14

Carlos Correa 14

Trent Grisham 14

Blake Snell 13 -3 DJ LeMahieu 13 -2 Anthony Rizzo 13

Edwin Diaz 13

Austin Meadows 13

Shohei Ohtani (SP) 13 2 Robbie Ray 13 3 Sonny Gray 12 -2 Jack Flaherty 12

Randy Arozarena 12

Charlie Blackmon 12

Aroldis Chapman 12

Carlos Santana 12

Gleyber Torres 12

Max Fried 12

Ke'Bryan Hayes 12 2 Trevor Rogers 12 2 Teoscar Hernandez 11

Javier Baez 11

Luke Voit 11 1 Michael Brantley 11 2 Cedric Mullins 11 5 Raisel Iglesias 10

Alex Verdugo 10

Kenley Jansen 10

Mike Yastrzemski 10

Jared Walsh 10 2 Josh Donaldson 10 2 Kyle Schwarber 10 5 Gary Sanchez 10 6 Will Smith (C) 9

Chris Paddack 9

Craig Kimbrel 9

Trey Mancini 9

Rhys Hoskins 9

Mitch Haniger 9

Bryan Reynolds 9 2 Tyler Mahle 8 -1 Lance McCullers 8

Dansby Swanson 8

Will Smith (RP) 8

Frankie Montas 8

Willson Contreras 8

Marcus Stroman 8

Mark Melancon 8

Yoan Moncada 8

Jake Cronenworth 8 3 Ryan McMahon 7 -2 Austin Riley 7 -1 Mark Canha 7

Framber Valdez 7

Joey Gallo 7

Cavan Biggio 7

Wil Myers 7

Matt Chapman 7 2 Ryan Mountcastle 7 3 German Marquez 7 4 Eugenio Suarez 6 -3 Tommy Pham 6

Shane McClanahan 6

Michael Conforto 6

Wander Franco 6

Matt Barnes 6

Yasmani Grandal 6

Yusei Kikuchi 6

Eddie Rosario 6

Emmanuel Clase 6

Jazz Chisholm 6

Hector Neris 6

Zach Eflin 6

John Means 6

Tarik Skubal 6 2 Dylan Cease 6 2 Jonathan India 6 4 Joey Votto 5 -2 Max Kepler 5 -2 Jeff McNeil 5 -1 Tyler Glasnow 5

Zac Gallen 5

Tommy Edman 5

James Karinchak 5

Sean Manaea 5

Avisail Garcia 5

Justin Turner 5

Alex Reyes 5

Yuli Gurriel 5

Patrick Corbin 5

Ryan Pressly 5

Christian Vazquez 5

Adam Wainwright 5

Eduardo Rodriguez 5

Adolis Garcia 5

Eric Hosmer 5

Jesus Luzardo 5

Willy Adames 5 1 Lourdes Gurriel 4 -3 Justin Upton 4

Chris Bassitt 4

Andrew McCutchen 4

Chris Sale 4

Kolten Wong 4

Jorge Polanco 4

Jordan Montgomery 4

Stephen Strasburg 4

Omar Narvaez 4

Rich Hill 4

Michael Pineda 4

Dallas Keuchel 4

Gio Urshela 4

Dylan Bundy 4

Brandon Lowe 4

Anthony DeSclafani 4 1 Jonathan Schoop 4 2 Kendall Graveman 4 2 Jesus Aguilar 4 2 Luis Garcia 4 4 Chris Taylor 3

Cristian Javier 3

Taijuan Walker 3

Franmil Reyes 3

Adam Duvall 3

James Kaprielian 3

Luis Urias 3

Jordan Romano 3

Jean Segura 3

Yimi Garcia 3

Mike Minor 3

Jake Diekman 3

Josh Bell 3

Manuel Margot 3

Taylor Rogers 3

Buster Posey 3

Diego Castillo 3

Isiah Kiner-Falefa 3

Raimel Tapia 3

Adbert Alzolay 3

Brendan Rodgers 3

Andrew Heaney 3

Tony Gonsolin 3

Amed Rosario 3

Casey Mize 3

Sixto Sanchez 3

Dominic Smith 3

Marco Gonzales 3

Jose Urquidy 3

Zach Plesac 3

Alex Wood 3

Akil Baddoo 3 1 Jesus Sanchez 3 1 Randal Grichuk 3 2 Sean Murphy 3 2 Tyler O'Neill 3 2 Keston Hiura 3 3 Evan Longoria 3

Anthony Santander 2 -4 Dinelson Lamet 2 -3 Jake Odorizzi 2

Kyle Seager 2

Lucas Sims 2

Alex Cobb 2

Hunter Renfroe 2

Max Stassi 2

Patrick Sandoval 2

Jake Fraley 2

Jorge Soler 2

Nathan Eovaldi 2

Joc Pederson 2

Danny Duffy 2

Ty France 2

Cesar Hernandez 2

Alec Bohm 2

Jed Lowrie 2

Logan Gilbert 2

Andrew Benintendi 2

Ramon Laureano 2

Dylan Carlson 2

Mike Moustakas 2

Adalberto Mondesi 2

Kole Calhoun 2 1 Myles Straw 2 3 Ross Stripling 2 2 Steven Duggar 2 2

Roto Trade Values

Name Value Change From Last Week Ronald Acuna 43

Fernando Tatis 43

Jacob deGrom 40

Juan Soto 39

Trea Turner 39

Jose Ramirez 38

Gerrit Cole 37 -2 Mookie Betts 37

Vladimir Guerrero 37

Max Scherzer 33

Shane Bieber 32 1 Bryce Harper 32

Yu Darvish 32

Brandon Woodruff 32

Freddie Freeman 32

Xander Bogaerts 32

Trevor Story 31

Shohei Ohtani (DH) 31 3 Manny Machado 28

Zack Wheeler 28

Trevor Bauer 28 -3 Bo Bichette 28 3 Rafael Devers 27

Clayton Kershaw 27

Lucas Giolito 26 -1 Corbin Burnes 26 -2 J.D. Martinez 26

Tim Anderson 26

Francisco Lindor 25

Kyle Tucker 25

Kris Bryant 25

Whit Merrifield 25

Mike Trout 25 3 Aaron Nola 24

Aaron Judge 24

Nick Castellanos 24

Walker Buehler 24 2 Cody Bellinger 23

Jose Altuve 23

Christian Yelich 23

Kevin Gausman 23 6 Ozzie Albies 22

Carlos Rodon 22 4 Anthony Rendon 21 -3 Pete Alonso 21

Starling Marte 21

Jose Abreu 21

Giancarlo Stanton 20 -2 Nolan Arenado 20

Joe Musgrove 20

Nelson Cruz 19

George Springer 19

Yordan Alvarez 19

Alex Bregman 18 -2 Lance Lynn 18

Matt Olson 18 2 Liam Hendriks 17

Josh Hader 17

Max Muncy 17

Sandy Alcantara 17

J.T. Realmuto 16

Jesse Winker 16

Salvador Perez 16

Edwin Diaz 16

Teoscar Hernandez 16

Trent Grisham 16

Ke'Bryan Hayes 16 2 Charlie Morton 16 1 Corey Seager 15 -4 Julio Urias 15

Randy Arozarena 15

Javier Baez 15

Pablo Lopez 15

Kyle Hendricks 15

Marcus Semien 14

Aroldis Chapman 14

Trevor Rogers 14 2 Luis Castillo 14 3 Paul Goldschmidt 13 -4 DJ LeMahieu 13 -2 Austin Meadows 13

Ian Anderson 13

Carlos Correa 13

Craig Kimbrel 13

Freddy Peralta 13

Jose Berrios 13

Kenley Jansen 13

Alex Verdugo 13

Jared Walsh 13 2 Shohei Ohtani (SP) 13 2 Robbie Ray 13 3 Cedric Mullins 13 5 Ketel Marte 12 -12 Hyun-Jin Ryu 12 -4 Yoan Moncada 12

Kenta Maeda 12

Charlie Blackmon 12

Raisel Iglesias 12

Michael Brantley 12 2 Kyle Schwarber 12 5 Matt Chapman 12 4 Gary Sanchez 12 6 Zack Greinke 11 -1 Jack Flaherty 11

Max Fried 11

Joey Gallo 11

Trey Mancini 11

Luke Voit 11 1 Eddie Rosario 10

Mitch Haniger 10

Anthony Rizzo 10

Will Smith (C) 10

Willson Contreras 10

Josh Donaldson 10 2 Jake Cronenworth 10 3 Bryan Reynolds 10 3 Dylan Cease 10 3 Tommy Pham 10 2 Sonny Gray 9 -2 Jazz Chisholm 9

Brad Hand 9

Mark Melancon 9

Rhys Hoskins 9

Will Smith (RP) 9

Jeff McNeil 9

Michael Conforto 9 3 Adalberto Mondesi 8 -5 Gleyber Torres 8 -4 Lourdes Gurriel 8 -3 Ryan McMahon 8 -2 Wil Myers 8

Dansby Swanson 8

Tommy Edman 8

Framber Valdez 8

Mark Canha 8

Alex Reyes 8

Justin Turner 8

Ryan Pressly 8

Carlos Santana 8

Marcus Stroman 8

Tyler O'Neill 8 2 Zach Plesac 8 4 Ramon Laureano 7 -5 Wander Franco 7 -1 Adolis Garcia 7

Buster Posey 7

Kolten Wong 7

Chris Paddack 7

Zac Gallen 7

Ryan Mountcastle 7 3 German Marquez 7 4 Victor Robles 6 -2 Blake Snell 6 -3 Austin Riley 6 -1 Tyler Mahle 6 -1 John Means 6

Brandon Lowe 6

Gio Urshela 6

Emmanuel Clase 6

Matt Barnes 6

Sean Manaea 6

James Karinchak 6

Lance McCullers 6

Chris Taylor 6

Franmil Reyes 6

Isiah Kiner-Falefa 6

Yuli Gurriel 6

Christian Vazquez 6

Cavan Biggio 6

Mike Yastrzemski 6

Randal Grichuk 6 2 Tarik Skubal 6 2 Jesus Aguilar 6 2 Kendall Graveman 6 2 Jonathan India 6 4 Eugenio Suarez 6 -2 Shane McClanahan 6 2 Byron Buxton 5 -10 Zach Eflin 5 -2 Max Kepler 5 -2 Mike Moustakas 5

Dylan Carlson 5

Hector Neris 5

Eduardo Rodriguez 5

Avisail Garcia 5

Taylor Rogers 5

Frankie Montas 5

C.J. Cron 5

Jean Segura 5

Chris Sale 5

Chris Bassitt 5

Raimel Tapia 5

Yasmani Grandal 5

Omar Narvaez 5

Yusei Kikuchi 5

Willy Adames 5 1 Myles Straw 5 3 Brendan Rodgers 5 2 Alec Bohm 4 -2 Tyler Glasnow 4

Ian Happ 4

Nate Lowe 4

Didi Gregorius 4

Dominic Smith 4

Andrew Benintendi 4

Jorge Polanco 4

Yimi Garcia 4

Andrew McCutchen 4

Cristian Javier 4

Justin Upton 4

Patrick Corbin 4

Andrew Heaney 4

Adam Wainwright 4

Diego Castillo 4

Akil Baddoo 4 1 Anthony DeSclafani 4 1 Sean Murphy 4 2 Jonathan Schoop 4 2 Ian Kennedy 4 1 Amed Rosario 4 1 Garrett Hampson 4 2 Eric Hosmer 3 -3 Dylan Bundy 3 -1 Anthony Santander 3 -4 Joey Votto 3 -2 Jose Urquidy 3

Gavin Lux 3

Alex Kirilloff 3

Michael Pineda 3

Josh Bell 3

Jorge Soler 3

Jordan Montgomery 3

Mike Minor 3

Nathan Eovaldi 3

Jake Odorizzi 3

Jordan Romano 3

Taijuan Walker 3

Adam Duvall 3

James Kaprielian 3

Luis Urias 3

Ty France 3

Rich Hill 3

Adbert Alzolay 3

Casey Mize 3

Jo Adell 3

Jesus Sanchez 3 1 Alex Wood 2 -2 Nick Solak 2 -2 JT Brubaker 2

Alek Manoah 2

Jonathan Villar 2

Luis Severino 2

Nick Senzel 2

Andrew Vaughn 2

Dallas Keuchel 2

Yadier Molina 2

Joc Pederson 2

James McCann 2

Richard Rodriguez 2

Jake Diekman 2

Danny Duffy 2

Miguel Sano 2

Manuel Margot 2

Tejay Antone 2

Hunter Renfroe 2

Lucas Sims 2

Jake McGee 2

Kyle Seager 2

Max Stassi 2

Alex Cobb 2

Patrick Sandoval 2

Jake Fraley 2

Cesar Hernandez 2

Eduardo Escobar 2

Stephen Strasburg 2

Tony Gonsolin 2

Logan Gilbert 2

Kole Calhoun 2 1